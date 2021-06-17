The official news today begin with deals. Let’s begin with Samsung as the brand new Galaxy Book Pro is already 150 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage variant for 1149. The OnePlus 8T is also 200 dollars off, leaving the 12 Gigs of RAM variant for 550 bucks. The Galaxy S21+ is also available for 295 dollars off its new price tag, leaving the base model for 700 bucks in Silver which is a pretty great deal. Sticking to Sammy, the regular Galaxy Note 20 is available for 55 bucks off, leaving the base model for 944 though, the S21+ sounds like a better deal. If you’re looking for some headphones, the Beats Studio 3 are 150 dollars off, leaving them at 200 bucks. Finally, if you want to save both time and money, we have a special promotion for NordPass Premium which is still runing, where you get a 70% discount for one of the best password managers in the market. We also have deals on AMD CPUs, Samsung 4K TVs, AirPods Pro and more, in the links in the description.

Let’s keep talking official news and shift focus on to Honor because the company just made a very interesting launch, and bare with me as I cover the interesting part. See Today we got the Honor 50 Series which consists of the Honor 50, 50 Pro and 50 SE. The higher end variants marks Honor’s jump to Qualcomm chips as it’s powered by the Snapdragon 778G while the SE will rely on Mediatek’s Dimensity 900. Focusing on the higher tiers, you get a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED Display running at 120Hz. We have a quad camera setup at the back with an 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra wide and my favorites, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. The differences here are in the battery, where the Pro has a 4000 mAh battery with 100W charging while the regular 50 brings a 4300 mAh power pack but with slower charging. I know I had to read that again, but yes, 70% batery in 20 minutes. Now, what makes these devices interesting is that they are currently available in China for around 422 and 578 dollars respectively but, the international variants will reportedly bring Google Play Services which would be the first time in a while for Honor. Also, notice how the camera bump almost identical to what we’re getting with the Huawei P50 Pro.. And here I was thinking they were completely separate companies.

Let’s move the spotlight on to Cupertino and AirPods but, not for the reasons you’d expect. The company made a ton of emphasis on their new health features back at WWDC like the fact that you can now add your medical history as well as being able to gather extra information through your watch. Heck we even saw how your iPhone can measure how well you walk and stuff. Well, the VP of Technology at Apple just hinted that the company might use AirPods to provide even more health data and improve results. On an interview with Tech Crunch he claims that there is even more potential in sensor fusion, where features like Walking steadiness is not only a combination of the iPhone and the Apple Watch, as it can expand to other devices if they have the sensors to allow it. The interview ended by asking Lynch what kind of possibilities would open up when considering AirPods bringing their own sensors to gather different data, and he responded by saying they already do Sensor Fusion across some devices and he believes there is all kinds of potential here. The reason we’re covering this is because if you remember, a previous report from Mark Gurman claimed that the next generation of AirPods Pro could include “an updated motion sensor to focus on fitness tracking” and with these new health features, it doesn’t look too far fetched. We’ll see what happens in Q3 right?

Let’s go back to the official news but on an interesting twist of events from OnePlus and OPPO. We know that, even if both of these companies are independent, they are both owned by the same parent company BBK. I mean, it made sense for them to have a ton of similarities, which we have seen over the years in smartphone designs. And hey, Pete Lau and Carl Pei both came from OPPO at first, and then successfully managed to give OnePlus an identity of its own. Well, today we got a new forum post from OnePlus where they are announcing “a new Journey”. On the post Pete talks about OnePlus’s journey so far and goes on to explain he took responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO last year. This lead to them sort of merging some of their teams in order to share resources. Well, after seeing a positive impact over the last year, he claims that they will now have a “deeper integration” with OPPO, giving them more resources to make better products and will allow them to be more efficient, like giving faster and more stable software updates. However, he does mention that OnePlus will continue to work independently and will stick to their mission. Not gonna lie, this does make me happy because I feel that having some OPPO Find X3 Pro camera tuning reach any OnePlus phone will help it perform dramatically better than that Hasselblad negotiation.. But oh well.

Story of the day:

But alright, for the hottest news today let’s move on to Microsoft and Windows 11.. I know, when was the last time Windows made this show? Such an oddity given how our origin as Pocketnow came from the Pocket PC OS that Microsoft now did away with. Anyways, we’re still a week away from the event but, we just got some new leaks from Tom Warren on Twitter showing us what the Windows 11 UI can look like and well… I mean it’s nice, clearly performs better in tablet mode, but is it just me or does this look like Microsoft grabbed Windows 10 and said “hey! Let me throw a macOS skin on this”. See, the items in the task bar are now centered by default, kind of like Apple’s dock.. Though no worries, you can move them to the left, for your muscle memory’s sake. But then the live tile and sharp corners are gone. Everything has rounded corners now, like the Mac ever since day one in 1984. You now get a widgets UI instead of those live tiles, which I don’t need to state the obvious again. Like, pretty much the only reason you know this is Windows is because of the hilarious fact that the control panel is the same one from Windows Vista. The sound menu is from what, Windows 98? And guys, you can hate all you want but come on..! That said, on a serious note, it looks like Microsoft is trying to simplify things as much as they can. The start up menu looks much cleaner with your pinned apps at the top, quick controls to shut-down or restart and don’t worry, there is a dark mode here. We’re also getting new boot up animations, a new startup sound and more. So, it looks like Microsoft’s goal was to refine and simplify Windows 10 and hey, it doesn’t look bad but, it doesn’t look like they removed or added a ton of features here.

