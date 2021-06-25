You know the way it goes, the official news today begin with deals and if you want to be prepared for Windows 11, we got some laptops for you. Starting with the Razer Blade 15 which is 250 dollars off, leaving the Core i7 variant for 1349. The latest LG Gram which I reviewed recently is also 203 bucks off, leaving the core i7 variant for 1197 and that’s actually an 11th gen processor. To conclude with the laptops, the Surface Pro 7 is 150 dollars off, leaving the Core i5 model for 750 bucks. If you want some very expensive headphones at an OK discount, the AirPods Max just hit a new low with a 60 dollar price drop, leaving them at 489. Sticking to Apple, the Apple Watch Series 6 is 80 dollars off, leaving the RED variant for 350 and I know, no one likes that color variant, but it’s there. Finally, Garmin’s Instinct Solar is 78 dollars off, leaving it at 322. We have more deals on Samsung products, other Garmin Watches, Beats headphones and more in the links in the description.

Let’s switch on over to Apple and particularly iPhone rumors for this year and even some for next year. So far the narrative for the iPhone 13 hasn’t changed much.. We’re reportedly getting the same sizes we got last year, maybe with the exception of the mini. And we’re expecting new displays with LTPO technology, improved cameras and Apple’s A15 chip but, we’ve had some contradicting leaks here and there. Well, an analyst from Wedbush claims that Cupertino plans to unveil 4 new iPhones this year, in the third week of September. And notice I said 4, meaning the mini is still coming, and he also claims that those 1TB storage options will be making the cut, completely contradicting that Trendforce report we’ve been covering the past few days. The analyst also goes on to say that the LiDAR scanner will come to all 4 models and it kinda makes sense considering they have thicker and larger camera bumps. Sensor-shifting image stabilization is coming to both of the Pro models for the main and ultra wide sensors, along with better lenses. Another rumor that was going on a few months ago was that we’d be getting Touch ID under the display but, Ming Chi Kuo mentions that we’ll have to wait until next year for this feature. So yeah, let’s take these with a grain of salt due to other recent reports but, it still sounds reasonable.

Now, let’s shift gears on to Samsung, their upcoming foldables and a crazy amount of leaks that just popped out today. Both, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 were just certified by the FCC, revealing some specifications. Starting with the Z Flip 3 this certification shows 5G and LTE support, Wi-Fi 6, and fast wired charging at 15W.. Wait, that’s fast? When it comes to the Z Fold 3, that one shows both flavors of 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, UWB and S-Pen support.. Speaking of that S-Pen, earlier today we got a tweet from Evan Blass claims that the Z Fold 3 is definitely S-Pen compatible. After that he also shared some high quality, non-watermarked press images that show both the Z Fold 3 and the new Z Flip. The Z Flip brings that dual-tone design that was leaked months ago, a double camera and a much larger outer display than what we got last year. The Z Fold 3 brings the same design we got from some Ben Geskin renders, with a slim triple camera module at the back and the S-Pen. However, I can definitely see a punch hole for the selfie camera in the main display which was rumored to be a hidden by the panel.. Maybe it did, maybe it didn’t. And I must say, both of these designs look hot so, I personally can’t wait for Unpacked which is rumored for the first week of August.

Story of the day:

But finally, for the hottest news today, let’s move on to Microsoft and Windows 11… Yes today we finally got a major Windows update for the first time in 5 years on an.. Interesting livestream to say the least. Dear Microsoft, please use YouTube next time like everyone else. Microsoft made an emphasis on 3 main points, which are Create, Connect and Play.. That said, this only provides context for everything that was leaked a week ago. You now get a new taskbar with the icons centered, which opens into a startup menu where you get the search bar and your pinned apps at the top, with recommendations below them. The search feature has been retooled and it now kinda works like Apple’s spotlight, allowing you to search between apps, documents or the web. Finally, for the redesign you also get a new set of themes in both light and dark flavors. For productivity, they are introducing Snap Layouts which helps you take advantage of your canvas, and we also get better support for multiple monitors. Actually the word isn’t even better. This is how multiple monitors should work, period, as it even remembers your layouts when shifting form factors. Microsoft Teams is now integrated into the UI and brings new features as well.. But it seems the theme here is to make it feel like FaceTime and iMessage on macOS, and sorry Microsoft, that touchy music a-la iPhone 4 event won’t help a product named Teams sound good for consumers. Anyways, there’s also a new Widgets UI with a personalized feed, kind of like the Google Feed on your smartphone. They’re also allowing you to sort your apps through different virtual desktops, and even if this isn’t new to Windows, it does behave more like Apple’s Mission Control than before. Gaming got a ton of new improvements, where Microsoft is claiming an “unrivaled gaming experience”. You now get DirectX 12 Ultimate, Auto HDR for visuals and Direct Storage which was limited to the latest Xbox Series X and S up until now. Xbox Game Pass is also getting some tweaks for you to take advantage of the updates. Now, one of our favorite features is the new Microsoft Store, which now let’s you run Android Apps on your laptop.. But hold it right there.. It behaves kind of like ChromeOS, and don’t get your hopes up about Google Apps as this is the Amazon App Store. So, yes, that was Windows 11.. And in very Microsoft fashion, there is no release date.

