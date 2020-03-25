Galaxy S20 models
New MacBook Air, iPad Pro and more are on sale today

Deals. For those of you looking for the *new* iPad Pros and MacBook Airs, Amazon already has them on sale. You can get the MacBook Air packing Intel’s 10th Gen i3, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $50 off which leaves it at $950. The new iPad Pros are getting the same treatment which means they start at $850. Moving on to B&H the 2017 MacBook Pro is $650 off which means you can get the 13in variant for $1150. We also got deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and more in the links below. Buy 2020 13-inch MacBook Air Buy 2020 11-inch iPad Pro Buy MacBook Pro Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ Buy Apple Watch Series 5

HUAWEI P40 Pro 5G tipped to have the world’s first quad-curved display

New leaks of the Huawei P40 series include full specs and pricing

We’re two days away from the Huawei P40 Series but we’re still getting new leaks. A new tweet shows us several renders of the design but this one includes the fact that the phone will bring the world’s first Quad Curved display. This means that the display is not only curved from the sides but from the top and bottom as well. Then another leak also hints that the Series will have a starting price of €799, which I wonder if reasonable without some Google Play love. We’ll see.

Verizon will add an extra 15GB to phone plans for free

A 90-day free trial of Fitbit’s Premium service is available to help you exercise at home

We’ve decided to make a compilation of changes companies have decided to make during the pandemic, just to keep you updated. Starting off, Verizon will be adding 15GB of free data from March 25 until April 30, unlimited plans will also get it but differently. Remember SlingTV was offering free news channels as part of their offer given Coronavirus? Well now the company has added 19 more. Those of you wanting to stay in shape, FitBit is extending its trial to 90 days for their premium service.

YouTube videos now default to SD quality worldwide amid coronavirus crisis

Disney+ to arrive in Europe with reduced streaming quality

You will have more time to return unwanted products from Amazon and more online stores due to coronavirus

YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video reduce streaming quality in Europe due to coronavirus

Now, not everything is positive from a content consumption perspective, sadly. Disney+ is launching today in Europe but the company is lowering the quality in anticipation of high consumer demand. Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon and Facebook have done the same with their services. Those of you who left Apple products in repair at Apple Stores, well it seems these won’t open again until April 14th according to some recent developments. Hope that changes, but that’s what we know for now. And finally, YouTube also announced that the default video quality will be SD for now, though you can still edit in settings, as we’ll continue uploading the Daily in 1080p and all other videos in 4K.

OnePlus 8 Pro alleged live images leaked, and it looks boring

We have some IRL images of the OnePlus 8 Pro and it… still looks just like the 8 Pro. We see the phone in a grey color variant with the quad camera system at the back which includes the ToF sensor next to the main sensors. At the front we see the punch hole in the top left corner and the new display. It definitely looks a lot like last year’s offerings, which could be both a good or bad thing depending on your preference. We’ll keep you posted as we should be expecting this phone by next month.

Story of the day:

Apparently, some users don’t want Exynos processors in their Samsung smartphones

Samsung has always taken pride in their Exynos chips and the fact that they manufacture their own chips for the global variants of their smartphones. Apparently consumers aren’t really happy with that and they have started a petition on Change.org to ask Samsung to stop putting Exynos chips on their phones. The petition reads ‘Exynos SoC chips are shown to perform slower, have less battery life, use inferior camera sensors, overheat and throttle faster’. The purpose is to at least get Samsung to be clear about their inconsistency and even lower the price so it’s not the same as the US variants. The petition has 24K signs by the time of this recording. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
