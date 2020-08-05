You May Also Like
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the Apple Mac mini, the Razer Blade 15, several Android smartphones and more devices on sale
- Samuel Martinez
- 31 July 2020
- 15:31EDT
An unannounced iMac with a 10-core Intel i9 CPU and Radeon Pro 5300 GPU appeared in Geekbench earlier this month.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 26 July 2020
- 17:00EDT
The ability to adjust playback speed on Netflix is soon coming to the iOS app and the web client as well.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 31 July 2020
- 17:00EDT