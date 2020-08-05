We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The latest Razer Blade 15, Google Pixel 4 and more devices are on sale today

Deals. Let’s start it off with the Razer Blade 15 which is currently $100 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD variant for $1900 shipped, and this one actually brings some pretty great graphics. The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are still on discount, meaning that the Pixel 4 is available for $749 shipped, and the 4 XL is $830 shipped. Finally, the 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch is available for $41 off, leaving it at $240. We have more deals on Fossil Smart Watches, Motorola phones and more.
Buy Razer Blade 15 2020

Google finally rolls out Nearby Share wireless file transfer tool for Android phones

We seriously need for Apple’s marketing team to talk to Google’s people. Like can you imaging saying “Hey, Can you Nearby Share this to me?”. And if you don’t know what Nearby Share is, to put it in simple words, it’s AirDrop for Android, that’s literally what it is. Well, Google is finally rolling it out. It’ll be available on all Android phones running Android 6 or later, and actually some Google and Samsung phones already have it as we speak. Once you open a file, you hit the tap button and the Nearby Share will pop up, letting the people close to you get a notification to accept the file. Google also said that it will work with Chromebooks, you know like AirDrop works with Macs.

Galaxy S20 FE leak gives us our first glimpse of Samsung’s next budget flagship

We have some new leaks from Evan Blass, this time for the Galaxy S20 FE. We’re expecting this phone to launch some time in October and, this picture shows the front of the device. Now, you can tell that it kinda looks more like the Galaxy A51 instead of the S20 but it looks like Samsung won’t be cheaping out on internals. Other leaks hint to this phone bringing a 120Hz display, IP68 water and dust resistance and a 4500 mAh running the show. We’ll keep you posted once we get more details on the other internals and, you know leaks about the back of the phone as well.

Here’s your first look at the upcoming HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro flagship

And of course, yesterday we got some CAD renders of the Mate 40 from OnLeaks so naturally, now we have some for the Mate 40 Pro. It brings sort of a similar design to the regular Mate 40 but this one does bring a 6.7in waterfall display with the same dual pill-shaped punch hole we saw yesterday. At the back we have a quad camera array and, this stove looks very similar to the good old Lumia 1020 so, it looks like Huawei is trying to make a statement here. And hey, they actually hired all that team from Nokia so it is a possibility. We can’t really tell what these 4 cameras will do except for the periscope lens on the bottom left. These leaks also mention that this phone will be powered by the Kirin 1020 which will allegedly run on a 5nm process.

Apple gives the iMac a major CPU upgrade, SSDs across the lineup and a better camera

Yes, the leaks were right, Apple just updated their iMacs but not the way you think.. The whole idea of us getting a different design still seem to be in the works. Let’s focus up on the 27in iMac which received the major upgrades. Well, for starters it brings an optional 5K retina display with a new textured glass to reduce glare. The FaceTime camera is finally getting upgraded to 1080p and it uses Apple’s T2 chip for ISP tone mapping, exposure control and more. Moving on to the internals, you can get up to a 10-core, 10th generation Intel Core i9, 128GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD. When it comes to graphics it starts with an AMD Radeon Pro ,5300 with 4GB of VRAM and it goes up to a Radeon Pro 5700 XT with 16GB of GDDR6 memory. Apple also claims that they have improved the mic and the speakers for this one. This new, 27in iMac starts at $1799 and the top of the line, specked out variant will cost you a little over $8000. In addition to that the 21in iMac also got some upgrades but I’m not even gonna mention them.. Like the entry level is a dual-core i5? Like seriously what year is this? The iMac Pro also got a spec bump, and it now comes equipped with a 10-core Intel Xeon as a standard and it’ll go all the way up to an 18-core processor with up to 256GB of quad-channel ECC memory. Shipments for these products will begin later this week.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 gets fully leaked one day before its launch

Samsung gives us one more Galaxy Unpacked teaser

We’re as close as it gets to Unpacked so, the hype is at an all time high. So, Samsung just put out a new 30 second teaser. The teaser shows reads different silhouettes of the devices we’re expecting and it reads “Introducing New Powerful Experiences, Inside Galaxy Innovation. Welcome to the Next Normal” It also shows them mounting up a stage so, we don’t exactly know what to expect when it comes to the event format. Moving on to the leaks which are stronger than ever, we have a full blown high resolution gallery of the Z Fold 2 from Evan Blass showing, well everything… So yeah, when compared to the original Fold the design looks pretty slimmer, the camera array looks like the one for the Note 20 which was leaked by, Samsung. And probably the best thing is the outer display looks like what it originally should’ve been with the original Fold. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
