Pocketnow Daily: Which iPhone XI Design Would YOU Pick? (video)

Nintendo Switch Console with Gray Joy-Con matching Prime Day: $265 (Reg. $300)

Deals. The NewEgg eBay Store has the original Nintendo Switch with the gray Joy Cons available for $265 shipped. That’s a $35 discount from the original price. Amazon has it for $300 but is offering a $35 gift card as well.

Police warn about scam targeting iPhone users

Apparently scammers overseas, currently in Singapore are using apps like Facebook and others to tell people they can win money as mobile game testers. They ask the ‘tester’ to log into their iPhone with a specific name and iCloud and then turn on lost mode leaving the phone locked. The scammers then extort money from the victims. If this has happened to you Apple Support can help.

This could be our first look at an Android-powered feature phone from Nokia

For a few months we’ve been hearing bits and pieces on how Android might compete with KaiOS on feature phones. Now we have an image of a feature phone that looks a lot like a Nokia, it has the Google microphone up top and an array of apps including an app drawer. We also have screenshots on how it would run apps like YouTube and Chrome. We hope to see it sometime soon.

Galaxy Fold supposedly aced its durability tests and is ready to launch According to Korean sources, Samsung sent the Galaxy Fold over to some experts at Seoul National University for testing and they said it passed the tests and is ready to launch. We still don’t know when to expect it since the launch of the Note 10 is very close and the company wants to keep them separate so we’ll keep you posted. Huawei Mate X Finally Looks Ready to Launch as Final Specs Published The Huawei Mate X was just certified on TENAA as well and it gives us the final specs. It will pack the Kirin 980, an 8in foldable OLED display and a 6.6in display when folded. A 40MP main sensor along with an 8MP telephoto, a 16MP ultra-wide and a ToF sensor. It will have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage, all for a cool €2,299 starting price. End of July or August are the rumored dates.

Story of the day:

Upcoming iPhone XI gets third eye in intriguing new renders

Ben Geskin which is a concept designer and famous tipster just posted some pictures over MKBHD’s recent iPhone dummy video. He posted a picture dubbed iPhone XI Dummy (which is the leaks we saw at first) and the expected design which we saw in a couple of leaks but looked better than the other one. He also tweeted out separately that this is the design of the XI and the XI Max and if it is done this way, it doesn’t look bad at all.

