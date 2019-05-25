Pocketnow Daily: Where is the Galaxy Fold? (video)

U.S. Senate Passes Bill to Cut Down on Robocalling

The United States Senate just voted almost unanimously to approve an anti-robocalling bill. If the TRACED act passes then companies who flout these telemarketing restrictions could receive fines of up to $10,000 per call and the FCC would have three years to prosecute each call made.

Snap Employees Have Used Internal Snapchat Tools to Spy on Users

According to former Snapchat employees, some of them were using internal tools that are used to comply with law enforcement to spy on you. They were able to access information such as your phone number, location and your own saved snaps. According to the employees limited departments have access to the tool.

Samsung Rumored to Supply OLED Displays for 16-Inch MacBook Pro and Future iPad Pros

According to the Elec, Samsung is gearing up to supply Apple with OLEDs for a 16in MacBook Pros and 11in iPads in the future. The displays would be thinner so we expect bigger batteries for the iPads. The MacBook Pro’s size won’t change, we will most likely just get way less bezels than we currently have.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with a vertical camera setup pictured in new design renders

We have some renders of the Galaxy Note 10 which will feature some important changes to the Galaxy S10. The punch hole will seem to be in the middle of the display and we should expect a vertical quad camera setup at the back like the P30 Pro, placing it in the middle would take too much space as Samsung wants to upgrade to a 4300 mAh battery. These are not final renders but are made according to current rumors.

Story of the day:

Second Samsung foldable smartphone to be out-folding like the Mate X?

All Best Buy Galaxy Fold pre-orders have been canceled

We have some new patents of what could be the Galaxy Fold’s successor and it has an out fold design like the Mate X. The patent was filed in Korea back in 2015 and filed in the US in Q3 of 2018 which could mean Samsung is taking this design seriously or at least considering it for the future.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow

http://instagram.com/pocketnow