Pocketnow Daily: What We’re NOT Getting On the iPhone 11… (video)

Unlocked Note 10/+ sees first discount at up to $180 off, prices from $800

Deals. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus just got their first deals. You can get a $180 discount on the official Microsoft eBay store leaving the unlocked variants of the Note 10 at $800 and the Note 10 Plus at $919 shipped.

Nest Hub Max available today for $229 at Google Store, launching in US, UK, and Australia

The Google Nest Hub Max that was announced back in Google I/O is finally available in the US, UK and Australia. This one brings a 10in display, Ambient EQ and a 6.5 MP camera for video calls. It retails for $229.

Huawei Mate X reportedly won’t ship w/ Google apps, could be available next month

According to a new report, the Huawei Mate X won’t ship with Google apps despite being announced before the ban. We are expecting the phone to fully launch in November as Richard Yu confirmed it at IFA. As far as Android goes, they are still expecting their company to use their services for the Mate X.

Mate 30 Pro video teaser hints at design, key features

We have a new 30 sec video for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro that heavily teases camera quality. It also teases the circular array with different circles throughout the video. Throughout the video it reads: Rethink Speed, Rethink Charging, Rethink Connectivity and Rethink Darkness.

Official-looking Pixel 4 promo video confirms gestures, Astrophotography mode, more [Update: Full rear image + front] Google Pixel 4 colors leak, including coral-like hue Another Google Pixel 4 leak confirms 6 GB RAM, 8x zoom, new camera UI We have A LOT of new Google Pixel 4 leaks, including a full 1 minute ad about the phone that shows Night Mode capabilities as well as a return of the Panda variant. It also looks like it will have a Motion Video feature. Some other pictures show the phone in three color variants, white, black and orange. And the final leak shows the new camera UI and confirms 8X Zoom as well as 6GB of RAM.

Story of the day:

Kuo: Key 2020 iPhone upgrades will be all-new design, 5G, and improved cameras

The Apple keynote is tomorrow but Ming Chi Kuo is already predicting the main selling points for the 2020 iPhones. An all-new form factor design, 5G support, and camera function upgrades. He didn’t expand on the design changes but has stated before that he expects a smaller 5.4in iPhone and a larger 6.7in Max variant. He also predicted rear ToF sensors for AR and better camera quality. He also mentioned that the 2019 iPhones will bring better indoor connectivity thanks to new iBeacons and new ultra-band radio tech… finally.

