Pocketnow Daily: What to Expect from Apple’s iPhone XI Event! (video)

Chromecast Ultra gets a pre-Stadia deal at $55, LG G8 ThinQ is $500, more

Deals. The LG G8 ThinQ is currently available on Amazon for $500 which is a $350 discount from its regular $850 price tag. This is the unlocked 128GB variant.

Misfit Vapor X announced, running on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform

Misfit just announced the Misfit Vapor X, the company’s first smartwatch using the Snapdragon 3100 platform. It has a 1.19in AMOLED display on a 42mm case, it has 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, a heart rate monitor and water submersion of up to 30m. It retails for $279 but is available for $199 at the Misfit store for a limited time.

OnePlus confirms ‘OnePlus TV’ name and logo

OnePlus confirms it will release another 5G smartphone in late 2019

OnePlus just confirmed the logo and name of their new Smart TV project, OnePlus TV. Pete Lau confirmed back in April that the company was working on a TV project, rumors point to a late September launch. The size would range from 43 to 75in and it is unlikely for it to run Android TV. The company has also confirmed it will release another 5G smartphone in late 2019, so we will also see a OnePlus 7T with 5G.

New Nintendo Switch Battery Life Tested: How Much Better Is It?

The new Nintendo Switch will apparently double your gaming time. Recent battery tests show that it can go from 4.5 to 9hrs, and the regular switch usually goes from 2.5 to 6.5hrs

Trump’s tariffs will still hit desktop Macs, AirPods, Watch, and more on Sept 1 President Trump’s 10% tariff will come in full effect as of September 1. Not all of Apple’s products will be affected immediately as there is a delay that will give them until December. Some of the devices that benefit from the delay are iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and some of their accessories. However, Desktop Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, Beats and HomePods will get the tariff on September 1. Analysts claim that Apple will absorb these tariffs, at least for some time.

Story of the day:

New iPhone 11 release date, price, news and leaks

Report: iPhone 11 to use same OLED display materials as Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10

Apparently the new iPhone XI lineup is going to be launched on September 10th, pre-order would start on the 13th and they would be released until the 20th. There are also rumors that say that we could also get the Apple Watch Series 5 during this event. According to a South Korea Industry report, these devices will include the same OLED display materials as the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10

