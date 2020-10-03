The Google Pixel 4, JBL products and more on sale today
The official news today, as always, begin with deals, and it all begins with the departing Pixels which are actually still good phones. Let’s start it off with the Google Pixel 4 line which is still on sale at Amazon. The entry level variant for the 4 is currently $249 off, leaving it for $551 shipped. The 4 XL is $120 off, leaving it at $779 shipped. The Surface Go 2 is also $80 off, leaving the Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant for $550. B&H is also offering that same discount and just as a heads up, this is the Wi-Fi only variant. Finally, the regular AirPods are $48 off, leaving them at $151 shipped with the wireless charging case. We have more deals on JBL headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Watch and more, in the links in the description.