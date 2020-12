Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 and more on sale today

Let’s move on to Samsung as it seems that the company has been working simultaneously on a product we’ve only heard for Apple. We’ve all heard the rumors on AirTags, Apple’s Tile-like devices that would work with the Find My app which were rumored to come at their previous event but actually got delayed. Well, it looks like Samsung might beat them to the punch. Back when we got the Note 20, Samsung unveiled a new SmartThings Find feature which kind of works like Apple’s Find My App. Now, according to a new Sam Mobile report, a device named “ Galaxy Smart Tag ” with a leaked model number was just spotted in Indonesia. And yeah, Samsung has made some poorly implemented trackers in the past which you actually had to pay for, but with all this frenzy of AirTags rumors, it looks like they want to do something similar which actually makes more sense for the consumer. Now let’s see when we should expect them, as hey, we’re technically a month away form the rumored Galaxy Unpacked.

Sticking to Samsung, for those of you rocking a Galaxy S20, you might want to check your software updates tab. The company just announced the launch of One UI 3, running Android 11, which is honestly pretty impressive for Samsung,.. I mean, Android 11 launched this year. One UI 3 brings a new refreshed design which they are marketing as more simple and elegant, with visual enhancements to the home screen, lock screen and more. It also brings improved camera capabilities like better autofocus, auto-exposure and more. They're also teasing extended customization when it comes to sharing images, videos and more. Speaking of the lock screen, the widgets on it are getting a redesign, letting you see more important information without having to unlock the phone. Again, if you have any of the Galaxy S20 devices, it should be rolling out to you at the moment, and it will come to the Note 20 Series in the following weeks. I know, gotta love it when they say weeks, cause that can take a while. Again, if you have any of the Galaxy S20 devices, it should be rolling out to you at the moment, and it will come to the Note 20 Series in the following weeks. I know, gotta love it when they say weeks, cause that can take a while.Let’s talk about iPhone 12 issues as, it seems that those LTE and 5G connectivity problems that we reported on yesterday aren’t everything. There’s several complaints of iPhone 12 battery drain during standby going around in the Apple forums. The users reporting this apparently turned 5G off and had little to no background activity going on and noticed from around 10-30% drain charging overnight, something strange for a phone that’s brand new. One of the complaints says that he notices that his “iPhone 12 Pro is draining battery when in idle state, with no background activity at a 4% faster rate when compared to his iPhone 11 Pro. He disabled mobile data to see if it was a 5G thing, but he claims that it didn’t make a difference. He lost 30% battery power in 10 hours overnight, kinda crazy when compared to his iPhone 11 that only lost 5% in the same time.” Apparently he talked to Apple support and the diagnostics revealed no issue, so this could be a software issue. We’ve been using an iPhone 12 and have had no issue, but several other users are having this same problem in the forums.Yesterday was Day 2 of the company’s Tech Summit where we got to learn everything you need to know about the Snapdragon 888 5G , and there’s a huge list of reasons why your next smartphone should be powered by it. This is Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor, which is now built on a more powerful and efficient 5nm process. It implements both flavors of 5G using the new Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X60 Modem, and the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 to give you enhanced mobile experiences. It comes equipped with the company’s new 6th Generation AI engine, which paired with their new Hexagon 780 processor delivers industry-leading power efficiency in performance of up to 26 Tera-operations per second. That’s three times as much as the previous generation. It also brings the new Kryo 680 CPU which generates a 25% boost in CPU performance and the new Adreno 660 GPU which provides 35% faster graphics when compared to last year. There’s also a major push in the camera department, as Qualcomm’s new Spectra 580 ISP jumps to a Triple Image Signal Processor. This means that it is capable of capturing from three different cameras simultaneously at up to 2.7 gigapixels per second, along with a new low light architecture. It supports things like Rec. 2020 color gamut photo and video capture, up to 10-bit color depth for photo and video as well as HDR HEIF. You now have 8K video at 30fps and Slow-mo 720p video at a crazy 960 fps. It also supports Dolby Vision 4K video at 120fps and HDR 4K video with Portrait Mode which is pretty awesome. Yes, Snapdragon Elite Gaming also takes a boost in responsiveness and game rendering at up to a 30% increase thanks to Variable rate shading as well. Again, this is Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile platform to date and 14 OEMs were announced to adopt it soon, with Xiaomi, OPPO and Realme being some the first. Follow the first link in the description to get even more details on what’s new.And finally, for the hottest news today let’s talk about Apple again , this time because it seems that One More Thing event we covered, isn’t actually the last thing. The company has been pretty busy this year, they launched 5 iPhones, multiple Macs including the Intel ones we got back in the spring along with iPads and other things. Well, in an internal memo recovered by MacRumors, Apple is informing service providers that they are having AppleCare-related Changes planned for Tuesday, December 8th at approximately 5:30AM PT. To be more specific, Apple has advised their technicians to prepare for new product SKUs, new and updated product descriptions and new and updated product pricing. For some context, Apple has issued nearly identical memos ahead of other *product launches*, the previous one going out after the iPhone 12 event happened. Now, it’s pretty unlikely that Apple is planning an event to happen at 5 in the morning on a Tuesday, please don’t apple, so it looks like this is a silent release. If you think about it, last month L0vetodream tweeted that Apple was giving us a Christmas surprise, but we ignored it because it could’ve been anything. So let’s recap, what leaked products are we missing? AirTags? A new Apple TV? The AirPods Studio? More Macs? Of course this is all speculation but, let us know..