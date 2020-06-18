Razer Blade 15, smartphones and Apple Watch Series 5 are on sale today
Deals. Let’s start off with the Google Pixel 4 which is currently $100 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $699. The Pixel 3a is also $64 off, leaving the 64GB variant for $350. The Razer Blade 15 is getting a $300 discount which leaves the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant for $2099. Finally, the Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off as well, leaving the40mm GPS only variant for $299. We have more deals on Motorola phones, TCL TVs and more in the links in the description.
LG Velvet arrives in Europe this month, US availability to follow soon
It’s been a while since we’ve talked about my favorite phone, the LG Velvet. Wait what? Well if you remember, the phone was originally just launched in Korea but now it’s finally expanding. LG just announced in a press release that the Velvet will be making it’s way to European markets like Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Poland starting this month. And for those of you on the other side of the pond, it’ll be available in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East in the weeks that follow. We’ll keep you posted once it comes out because I can’t wait to review it.
Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 690 SoC brings 5G to affordable smartphones
Qualcomm just announced a new SoC as part of their 6 Series. The new Snapdragon 690 basically brings 5G to affordable smartphones. It’s aimed at the $300-$500 segment and brings support for features like 120Hz displays, HDR10 and HDR10+ playback. It also offers 4K capture, it brings a new image signal processors which allows phones to capture shots of up to 192MP and slo-mo video will be capped at 240fps at 720p. Brands like LG, HMD, Motorola and TCL have announced that they’ll be using the new 690, you can check out the specifics in the links in the description.
Here’s the first real-life image of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 3
The Galaxy Watch 3 is probably one of Samsung’s most leaked products. Yesterday we got a full blown list of specs and now we get images of the watch and well, let’s just say it look familiar. Not that I have anything to complain about with the original design of the Galaxy Watch, but let’s just say this is a very similar twin.. These images come from a South Korean NRAA listing and they show the certification information which includes the model number, certification date and of course, both of the watch variants. These are expected to come in 41 and 45mm variants, bring 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and bring an IP68 certification. According to the leaks we should get these earlier, some time during July along with the leaked Galaxy Buds Live.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 rumors give us two batteries under the hood
Speaking of Samsung, we have some new leaks about the upcoming Galaxy Fold. First off, we know we’re getting an upgrade in looks, but today we get more information on specs. According to a new leak from Twitter, the Fold 2 will bring 2 batteries. This dual battery system will consist of a 2090 mAh and 2275 mAh batteries which add up to 4365 mAh which is less then what we got with the original Fold but according to the tipster, we should expect better battery life thanks to a more power efficient chipset. On another report, it looks like this phone might be very limited once it comes out. According to them, the Fold 2’s software hasn’t reached the first version of its bootloader yet, which means it’s far from being finalized. Another source also claims that there will barely be any production in July and it will most likely start in August, meaning that it will hit stores in late August or September, and it will be very limited. This may be because of supply constraints for the UTG but we’re still expecting the Fold to launch at Unpacked and with a cheaper price tag.
Story of the day:
We may get 120Hz refresh rates in the iPhone 12 Pro
And finally the hottest news today have to do once again with the iPhone 12, and more of what we’re gonna get in the package, and how much it’ll cost you. Yeah you might not like that. Starting off with spec updates DSSC’s Ross Young just tweeted out a new picture with a list of 2020 phones that will bring 120Hz displays. On the list we can see some phones that are already out, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, OPPO Find X2, ASUS ROG Phone 2 but, we also see upcoming phones like the Mate 40 and the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. Now, if you go by this list it may seem like the regular iPhones will bring a 60Hz display which is still a possibility but other sources have said that we may be getting 90Hz displays. On another note, supply chain sources say that we may be getting thinner iPhones this year but, that won’t sacrifice battery life as Apple is planning to use their multi-layer stacked mother board which gives more space for the batteries. Then we have another image popping up on Reddit which claims the regular 12s will bring a 60Hz display and the BOE name has been scratched from the display listing for those of you that were worried. It also brings a list of other specs which we’ve covered already, along with the notch that’s 33% smaller.. Now the part where things get tricky is when we talk price. Seems that the regular iPhone 12 might start at $700 instead of $649, while the 12 Max will start at $800. So yeah, it seems the iPhone 11 successor, which is that 12 max is getting more expensive.
