https://youtu.be/W0F9voXc70w Deals . We have our usual set of Amazon deals for you to end this week. Starting off with the Apple’s latest 13in MacBook Pro which is $200 off, leaving it $1600 shipped. The latest 27in iMac is $200 off as well, leaving that at $1600 shipped as well. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are $30 off, leaving them at $100. Buy New Apple iMac Due to the outbreak, the Indian government has called for a nationwide lockdown . This has made companies like Realme, Redmi and Vivo postpone some of their launch events but it seems like Apple will be affected as well. According to a new report, iPhone production has been suspended until April 14. We know Chinese factories are now back to work but Apple will still be affected.We know that OnePlus will be experimenting with new color variants for the 8 Series as well as a new logo. About a month ago we saw a leak of a green OnePlus 8 Pro but now we have a new and clearer image of the Emerald Green color and it shows the new logo as well. We see the punch hole on the top left corner, the quad cameras at the back. And it also shows a glossy glass finish which also hints to the wireless charging feature.With the Apple Watch Series 6 being somewhat of a small upgrade, we’re expecting more features to come to the Apple Watch Series 6, even with the possible delay. A new report claims that it will bring a much-improved battery life, broader support for LTE, more Siri functionality, improved sleep monitoring and the capability to measure oxygen levels in the blood. A new rumor also mentions that the Series 7 will finally include Touch ID for improved biometrics.Huawei recently announced their new P40 Series . It consists of the Huawei P40, the P40 Pro and the P40 Pro+. Focusing on the P40 Pro and P40 Pro+, the main difference is that the P40 Pro+ is available in black and white ‘nano-tech ceramic’. Now, they both pack a 50MP ultra vision wide main lens, a 40MP ultra wide, the P40 Pro brings a 12MP periscope lens, while the P40 Pro+ brings an 8MP 10X optical super periscope and an 8MP 3X optical telephoto, they both bring a ToF sensor. Focusing on the P40 Pro+, it brings up to 512GB of storage, a 6.58in quad-curve OverFlow display, the Kirin 990 and 8GB of RAM. The regular P40 starts at €799, the P40 Pro at €999 and the P40 Pro+ at €1399.It’s been over a year since the original announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Fold . Now, we got the Galaxy Z Flip but it wasn’t a direct successor to the Galaxy Fold 2 and now we get the first renders of what to expect. The phone now brings a camera that looks like the one on the Galaxy S20+ and now the outer display covers most of the panel unlike the previous one, it also brings a tear drop notch for the selfie camera. On the inside we get a punch hole selfie camera and the S Pen is also here as well.