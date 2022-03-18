Pocketnow Daily: Google IO is OFFICIAL (Pixel 6a and Watch?), iPhone 14 is THE SAME & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Samsung as the company just had their event earlier today were we got the latest updates to their A Series. Not much changes in the look department, but I'm actually not gonna complain cause these phones already looked too good for their price. Starting with the A33, it brings a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Display running at 90Hz. It's powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, paired with up to 8 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of expandable storage. It also brings a 5000 mAh battery and a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor. The A53 brings a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display running at 120Hz and then shares pretty much the same processor, battery, memory and storage configurations as the A33. The main differences are in the camera as this one brings a 64MP main sensor, and a 12MP ultra wide, but it still brings a depth and a macro sensor like the A33. Finally, the A73 brings a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel running at 120Hz, same processor, same RAM, storage and battery. But on this one we're getting a 108MP main sensor, the same 12MP ultra wide and the depth and macro cameras. Oh, and all of these models bring 5G unlike their predecessors. The A33 starts at 370 Euros, the A53 at 450 but we don't have details on the A73 yet. Let us know what content you'd like to see from these devices.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Let's switch on to Google for the first time today, and talk about that Pixel Fold that hasn't been getting too much attention as of late. We have a recent tweet from a tipster named Anthony claiming that Mountain View will start production for the Pixel Notepad in the third quarter of 2022. He also claims that Google is trying to keep the price of this phone down, with their target being 1399 but, he's not so sure on if they'll be able to hit that mark. If this information is true, then we can assume that they're planning to launch this alongside the Pixel 7 Series in the fall. Some of the previous leaks for this foldable claimed that it'll be powered by the second-generation Tensor chip and it would come with a 12.2MP main camera sensor from Sony and a 12MP ultra wide. Which is pretty much the same camera we got from the Pixel 3, 4 and 5 Series. It's also internally called Pipit and of course, it would ship with the latest version of Android.. More on that soon but, let us know what you guys would like to see from the Pixel Notepad.

Moving on, let's talk about Apple and the iPhone 14 Series. Yesterday we covered some CAD renders from the iPhone 14 Pro that confirmed some leaks but debunked others. Now, we have some CAD renders for the regular iPhone 14 and well.. They look pretty much the same as the regular iPhone 13. That means the notch is still here, the same dual camera array we got with the 13 last year and there's no changes coming to the volume rockers or anything this year. Obviously the main change here would be that the mini is getting replace by the iPhone 14 Max which should come in a 6.1-inch chassis to match the Pro Max variant though, we hear that one might be slightly taller for some reason. Another interesting leak we got this week includes the fact that the regular iPhone 14's would be powered by the A15 Bionic once again, instead of whatever new chip will be announced in September. So yeah, remember last year when we were saying the 13 would just be the 12S? Well this wouldn't even be a 13S. Seriously I'm trying to understand what's different?

And finally, for the hottest and official news today, let's talk about Google and their next event. Yes, the company just sent out press invitations for the Google I/O, which will happen on May 11th and 12th. This will be yet another virtual event from the Shoreline Amphitheater, and you don't really have to register this time around as it'll be livestreamed on YouTube. I know... I wish the switch to in person would happen sooner. Anyways, at this event we're expecting the newest version of Android to go even more official in its features as it's pretty much already out. We've already been covering the developer beta extensively here. It should bring some new changes focused on privacy, and some refinements to Material You just to name a couple of changes. Another thing we could be getting is the Pixel 6a! I mean, this phone has been in the leaks for the past couple of months, rumored to bring the Tensor chip, and familiar specifications to it's predecessor. Finally, multiple leaks say that we could also be getting the Pixel Watch which is long overdue at this point though it was facing some possible delays.