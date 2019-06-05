Pocketnow Daily: US applying DESPERATE measures in Huawei Ban!? (video)

Samsung celebrating 10 years of Galaxy with special Galaxy S10 deals

Deals. Samsung is currently celebrating 10 years of Galaxy with some Galaxy S10 deals. If you buy a Galaxy Note 9 or any S10, Samsung is giving you a year of YouTube premium, they are also throwing in free Galaxy Buds if you buy them before June 8. Samsung also teamed up with BestBuy for a $300 discount on the s10 variants if you buy them on AT&T before July 13.

After LG, Samsung opens 6G research center in Korea

5G is not quite here yet, but LG already opened a research center for 6G in Korea at the beginning of the year. Now Samsung just opened one as well in Seoul. Their Advanced Communications Research Center is now open to lead research on the 6G network and conducting R&D activity on AI and Robotics.

Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker could finally arrive in Q3

10 months ago, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Home smart speaker formerly known as the Bixby speaker. Then we didn’t hear about it until last month when a report suggested Samsung is still working on it to bring a companion app. According to Samsung’s Consumer Electronics’ CEO, we should expect the Galaxy Home in Q3 of 2019, which matches the Note 10’s launch… again.

Did the ceramic Galaxy Note 10 5G just pop up for the first time?

Could this be the Galaxy Note 10’s crazy fast 45W charger?

The Galaxy Note 10 was just spotted on Geekbench and it could be a ceramic variant like the Galaxy S10 5G. There are two model numbers for the different sizes, one variant has 12GB of RAM which could be the Verizon variant like the S10 5G and one that only packs 8GB which would be a non-ceramic variant. Some rumors also point to a 45W charger for the Galaxy Note 10 and now we have pictures of it. Google details what caused & prolonged Sunday’s outage, quantifies impact A lot of Google’s services went down on Sunday including YouTube. The issue occurred because of a configuration change that was supposed to go to a small amount of servers and was applied to a large amount in neighboring regions. That way Google Cloud stopped using half of the network available which resulted in congestion. The issue was quickly noticed but the congestion also created service degradation which slowed the engineering team’s ability to fix it. Google is now looking thoroughly into the matter so it doesn’t happen again.

Story of the day:

U.S. continues to threaten its European allies over Huawei

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Germany could be cut off important intelligence if they let Huawei build their National Telecoms Network. The Warning looks a lot like the one issued on March. Pompeo says Germany is an important ally, but so are France and Britain which have also declined to comply with the ban. Pompeo says they might take the risk because they can’t permit private data and national security data to be on a network they don’t trust.

