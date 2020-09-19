OnePlus made a lot of buzz with the Nord earlier this year and, apparently they want to keep that up. We know that Carl Pei confirmed that we’d be getting more Nord devices and now, a new report from Android Central gives us more details on that possible device. It’ll reportedly be called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and it will bring a 6.49in FHD+ display running at 90Hz, the Snapdragon 690 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’ll apparently bring quad cameras at the back, with a main 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra wide and of course, my favorites, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro. Finally, the report claims that this device would be priced under the $400 mark to compete with the iPhone SE and the Pixel 4a. But, that’s not it, Max J is back at it again teasing a new OnePlus product. In his typical fashion he tweeted out the word BudZ which were also spotted by XDA in the Oxygen OS 11 Beta. Apparently these would be a more affordable version of the OnePlus Buds which are already pretty affordable. So far we have no specs for them just yet but, we hope they get a new design to avoid any other customs incidents.