The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Apple Watch Series 6 and more devices on sale today
Deals. Let’s start today off with previous generation Galaxies. The Galaxy Note 10 is currently available for $710 for the 256GB variant in both Aura Black and Aura Glow, you do have to pay an extra 20 bucks for the Aura Pink variant and disclaimer, these only work on GSM Networks as it’s sadly an Exynos variant. For those who want a US phone, the Galaxy S10 is available for $733 for the entry level variant. We’re about to talk Sony so, the vanilla Xperia 1 is currently $252 off, leaving it at $698 shipped. Finally, the LG G8 ThinQ is currently priced at $400 for the entry level variant. We also have more deals on other Samsung phones, Moto phones and more.