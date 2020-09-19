We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Apple Watch Series 6 and more devices on sale today

Deals. Let’s start today off with previous generation Galaxies. The Galaxy Note 10 is currently available for $710 for the 256GB variant in both Aura Black and Aura Glow, you do have to pay an extra 20 bucks for the Aura Pink variant and disclaimer, these only work on GSM Networks as it’s sadly an Exynos variant. For those who want a US phone, the Galaxy S10 is available for $733 for the entry level variant. We’re about to talk Sony so, the vanilla Xperia 1 is currently $252 off, leaving it at $698 shipped. Finally, the LG G8 ThinQ is currently priced at $400 for the entry level variant. We also have more deals on other Samsung phones, Moto phones and more.
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
Buy Apple Watch Series 6

OnePlus Nord N10 5G with a 90Hz display, 64MP camera coming soon for under $400: Report

OnePlus Buds Z to be company’s budget TWS earphones: Rumor

OnePlus made a lot of buzz with the Nord earlier this year and, apparently they want to keep that up. We know that Carl Pei confirmed that we’d be getting more Nord devices and now, a new report from Android Central gives us more details on that possible device. It’ll reportedly be called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and it will bring a 6.49in FHD+ display running at 90Hz, the Snapdragon 690 SoC, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’ll apparently bring quad cameras at the back, with a main 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra wide and of course, my favorites, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro. Finally, the report claims that this device would be priced under the $400 mark to compete with the iPhone SE and the Pixel 4a. But, that’s not it, Max J is back at it again teasing a new OnePlus product. In his typical fashion he tweeted out the word BudZ which were also spotted by XDA in the Oxygen OS 11 Beta. Apparently these would be a more affordable version of the OnePlus Buds which are already pretty affordable. So far we have no specs for them just yet but, we hope they get a new design to avoid any other customs incidents.

OnePlus 8T launch date is October 14: Report

Let’s continue talking about OnePlus but about a more familiar device this time. We’ve been getting a lot of leaks for the OnePlus 8T, first we got some specs for it and then we got some CAD renders, revealing the design changes. Well, according to a new report from MySmartPrice and a very reliable tipster, we’ll be getting this device on October 14th. The 8T will reportedly feature a 6.55in FHD+ flat display running at 120Hz. It’ll be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, not the Plus, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We’ll also be getting a new quad camera stove-module that consists of a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP wide angle shooter and again, my personal favorites, a whopping 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. It’ll also pack a 4800 mAh battery and it’ll run on the latest Oxygen OS 11, meaning Android 11.

Infographic reveals everything about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

We’ve been covering a lot of leaks of the Galaxy S20 FE, and I mean a lot. Now, Evan Blass just shared us the full infographic for the device which gives us, well everything. These new leaks serve as confirmation for the ones we’ve had before, including the 6.5in AMOLED display running at 120Hz, an Exynos 990 for the LTE variant, and the Snapdragon 865 for the 5G model. It also packs a 4500 mAh battery and an IP rating. We have a triple camera setup and the back which includes two 12MP shooters and an 8MP telephoto. It has a pretty similar design to the Galaxy S20 but with a flat display and the camera module kinda looks like the one on the regular Note 20. Apparently it’s getting it’s own Unpacked Event on September 23rd and it is rumored to start at €700.

Apple could have new magnetic wireless charger in the works

We know that Apple failed with AirPower after they announced it a crazy three years ago and we know that rumors for it have sparked up again. However, it looks like Apple might be working on a totally different form factor. 9to5Mac has posted a new video that claims to be of a “magnetic wireless charger prototype”. Honestly, it kinda looks like one of the AirTags but, we’re expecting those to be way smaller so that’s pretty much ruled out. It’s a flat white disc with somewhat of a connector at the back. The circular shape of course resembles the Qi connector on the back of iPhones and with that connector it kinda looks like it might be part of a larger accessory. Now, remember that we have had leaks of ring magnets on the back of the iPhone 12 to help it stay in place when you’re wirelessly charging it and this might be related. We don’t know if this is a new form of AirPower or what, but it definitely looks interesting.

Story of the day:

USA bans TikTok, WeChat from Play Store and App Store

And finally for the most controversial news today, let’s talk Ban Section and everything you should know. Let’s rewind a little bit so you’re aware of everything that’s been going on today. Some time ago, the President of the US gave an executive order to ByteDance, to sell their US operations of TikTok to an American Company, or they would be banned. There were several reports that Microsoft or Oracle would buy them, saying that it was practically a done deal but, TikTok didn’t want to sell. In the mean time they chose to sue the government and China also change their regulations, so they were only able to sell if they had permission from the Chinese government. Also, remember that WeChat was also getting banned and, earlier on we covered how that might affect Apple. Well, in a new press release, and we’re going to try to stay as far away from the political jargon as we can the US Department of commerce said “Today’s announced prohibitions, when combined, protect users in the U.S. by eliminating access to these applications and significantly reducing their functionality. So as of September 20 for WeChat and as of November 12 for Tiktok, they will be prohibited basically hosting services or provisioning content for their US application. The Department of Commerce said that they are doing this because of security due to the risk these apps possess. This basically means that they will ban you from downloading the app from both, the App Store and the PlayStore in the United States. We’re not exactly sure if you’ll still be able to fully use the app in the US but, if you’re in another country you’ll be able to get it.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
You May Also Like
Apple’s new 11-inch iPad Pro, Garmin smartwatches and more are on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the latest 11-inch iPad Pro, some Garmin smartwatch variants, and more devices on sale
Pixel 5
Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 5s: Wait, There’s Another One? (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new possible variant of the Google Pixel 5, the new Moto RAZR 5G, and more.
Moto G9 Plus appears in retail listing ahead of launch, reveals a 64MP quad camera setup
The Moto G9 Plus will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch cutout.