Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air, Mac mini and more devices on sale todayLet’s begin today’s deals with some products that you should really consider getting, that are not at all old. The latest M1 MacBook Air which is being used to edit this video is $50 off, that leaves the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD variant for $1200. If you’re going for a desktop, the new Mac Mini is $29 off, leaving the entry level model for $670. The latest 12.9in iPad Pro is available for $150 off, that leaves it at $1499 shipped for 1TB of storage. The brand new iPad Air is also $40 off, leaving the entry level one for $559. We also have more deals on Bose Earbuds, LG Monitors, Hisense TVs and more, in the links in the description.
The budget OnePlus Nord N100 has a ‘high refresh rate’ surprise
Now let’s talk about OnePlus as the company has been in the spotlight quite a bit given all the product launches they’ve done this year. A few weeks ago, OnePlus unveiled two new budget smartphones, the Nord N10 5G and the N100. We’ll be focusing on the N100 for this segment because, this is supposed to be the cheaper and watered down one out of the pair but it looks like there was some hidden premium features in here. So to recap, it packs a punch hole HD+ display, the Snapdragon 460 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery and a triple camera array with a 12MP main sensor. All of this for around $237, remember that price. Well, now that it’s out, the guys over at Android Authority discovered that the N100 actually packs a 90Hz refresh rate display. OnePlus didn’t specify on this so everyone just assumed it was a regular 60Hz panel which is good for that $200 price tag. So yeah, if you got this phone, make sure to turn that feature on as that 5,000 mAh battery should do a good job handling it.