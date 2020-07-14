https://youtu.be/l5RkAT-Wdpw
You May Also Like
Take a look at the latest leak of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, where we can see the device in a 360 video
- Samuel Martinez
- 10 July 2020
- 17:31EDT
The rear panel is a 2.5D glass panel made from 9 layers with anti-fingerprint coating.
- Prakhar Khanna
- 2 July 2020
- 05:16EDT
The phone will be available at $649.99 as an upfront retail price or with a promotional 24-month payment plan starting at just $15 for a limited time.
- Nadeem Sarwar
- 7 July 2020
- 14:03EDT