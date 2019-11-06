AirPods 2 now 20% off, along with other Apple products on Amazon

TODAY’S DEALS:

AirPods with charging case

https://amzn.to/2oTTLEw

AirPods with wireless charging case

https://amzn.to/36CfOR7

AirPods Pro

https://amzn.to/32la8ro

EarPods

https://amzn.to/2Ci62FW

Apple Watch Series 3

https://amzn.to/2NJK2cb

Dongle

https://amzn.to/34IoJPl

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be out for sale starting tomorrow

For those of you who want the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, we have confirmation that it will be available starting tomorrow in Europe and the UK. It starts at £799 and will be available for a limited time. The main differences with the regular 7T Pro include 12GB of RAM and a recolored Warp Charger. We do know a 5G variant will be making its way to the US but we’ll have to wait for it.

Companies could soon get licenses to sell to Huawei

We haven’t done a Huawei update in a while, according to Bloomberg the US is negotiating a new trade deal with China. Without going into political detail, one of China’s requirements is for the US to grant licenses to sanctioned companies so they can re-engage in relationships with US companies, giving Huawei the opportunity to operate like they did before the tariffs. If it goes well, they could be back in business as soon as December 15, but it might also be phase one of a larger plan.

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is now official and it includes a 108MP for less than $500

Xiaomi’s new WearOS device, the Xiaomi Mi Watch has launched

Xiaomi’s Event just happened and they announced a couple of interesting things. Starting with the Mi Watch which runs WearOS with a MIUI skin, it has a 1.78in display with a 44mm casing, the Snapdragon 3100, 1GB of RAM, LTE support and a 570 mAh battery and starts at around $170 and yes it does look like the Apple Watch. The company also announced the Mi CC9 Pro which brings the first smartphone 108MP camera with their chip with Samsung. Other specs include the Snapdragon 730G, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage with a massive 5,260 mAh battery that supports 30W charging. The 5 cameras at the back include the main 108MP sensor, 5MP 5x telephoto, a 12MP 2x telephoto, 20MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro lens. It will start for about $400 in China.

The upcoming Moto Razr has been spotted in the wild, with a huge chin

The Moto RAZR was just spotted in the wild. We see the whole display which from this angle shows no crease in the middle, the chin that mimics the original RAZR and a small notch as well. The image was leaked on Weibo and might be the real thing after all as we see no design changes.

Story of the day:

The Samsung Galaxy S11 may come with a new 108MP camera

According to a new report and a tweet from Ice Universe, there is a high Samsung Galaxy S11 will bring a 108MP camera sensor. We did hear that the Note 10 would be their last smartphone with their current strategy and that we should expect great changes for the S11 specially in cameras. Now, this could be Samsung and Xiaomi’s sensor which was announced back in August or a new version. The current one can create 27MP pixe-merged images and record 6K at 30fps according to Samsung. We also hear it will bring 5x optical zoom and a spectrometer which we heard before.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow