Amazon brings more deals, now to the latest iPad Pro

Deals. Amazon is currently giving $150 and $200 discounts to the 2018 iPad Pros. The 11in model is $150 off, the WIFI variant will go for as low as $800 and the cellular variant will also get the $150 discount. The 256GB 12.9in model is available for as low as $950 which is $200 in savings.

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

Gen 2 Apple Pencil

New Samsung Galaxy Fold or competition for the Microsoft Surface

We know that Samsung has been working on the Galaxy Fold for years. Now, the company just secured an old patent that may serve as a competitor for the Microsoft Surface Duo and LG’s dual screen phones. We know they are working on a clamshell as the Fold 2 but, we may still see this in 2020.

Apple wants to put Touch ID on the Apple Watch, move antennas to the band

According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, Apple just got a recent patent application that would let them move the Apple Watch‘s antennas to the bands which would flex and bend along with the band. The patent also describes that the display will also provide an input surface which would allow for a touch sensing/force sensing device or a fingerprint scanner. This would probably be another selling point for the Apple Watch if Apple does make it happening..

New iPhone 12 concept design renders are looking hot

Phone Arena just created some concept renders of the 2020 iPhones based on Ming Chi Kuo predictions. We have the squared iPhone 4 sides, 4 cameras on the stove at the back and a ToF sensor. We’ve been hearing that Apple might get entirely rid of the notch next year but on these renders we see a slimmer notch instead of the iPad-like bezels.

The new OnePlus 8 may come with a 120Hz refresh rate display

According to some sources, the OnePlus will be upgrading the OnePlus 8’s display to a 120Hz display. This will make it compete with gaming phones like the Black Shark as well as with the iPhone 12 which is rumored to bring a 120Hz display as well.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy S11 gets bigger: 3 sizes, 5 models total

Evan Blass just gave us some really detailed information on the upcoming Galaxy devices. They will keep the current strategy with 3 models with three different display sizes but will sell a total of 5 variants including 5G models. The display sizes might change to 6.2 or 6.4in (apparently for the S11e), 6.7in (for the S11) and 6.9in (for the S11+). The two smaller variants will bring both LTE and 5G variants while the Plus model will only be available in 5G. All displays will also be curved, and Evan hints the launch to be mid-to-late February.

