Save big on Apple products, incl. MacBook, iMac, iPad, Watch deals

Deals. B&H currently has some big savings on Apple products specifically on Macs. You can grab up to a $450 discount on a 15in MacBook Pro or up to $700 off on an iMac. You can also grab an Apple Watch Series 5 for $50 off and discounts of up to $120 on Beats headphones.

New Apple Media Event will honor favorite apps and games of 2019

Apple just sent out some press invitations for a media event that is going to happen on December 2nd in New York City. The invite has a gold logo of the App Store and it is to ‘Honor their favorite apps and games’. Apple usually does this by creating a select category in the App Store. This is Apple’s first event of this kind so we don’t know if we should expect hardware, we are expecting at least a mention of that Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR launch date, we can’t wait to buy that stand.

Alleged Honor V30 5G press renders leak, confirm earlier rumors

Last week we covered some press invites for an Honor V30 5G which was in collaboration with Aston Martin. Now, we have some press renders for the regular variant of the phone. It has a weird triple camera array at the back with a huge bump and it reportedly brings a 60MP main shooter. Leaked specs include a Kirin 990, 4000 mAh battery and an LCD display with a dual punch hole.

Foldable Huawei Mate X goes on sale in China, quickly sells out

The Huawei Mate X went on sale last Friday and according to a new report it did really well. According to a New York Times report, the Mate X sold out in China within a couple of minutes. Now, we don’t know exactly how many units were sold but a new sales round is happening this week on November 22.

A new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is coming, and its support pages are live

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is happening sometime soon. We know Samsung teased a clamshell foldable but now, the African support pages for the phone are up. The model is expected to be SM-F700F, and at the moment the pages only show warranty, face-to-face assistance and numbers for direct assistance in several countries. We’ll let you know when we get more information.

Story of the day:

The new Galaxy S11 lineup could be more of the same from Samsung

According to an Ice Universe tweet from yesterday, the Samsung Galaxy S11 will not bring some major updates design wise. We’ve heard that it will bring some major camera improvements including that 108MP camera along with other internal changes. But now he says that after a careful evaluation by Samsung, it won’t bring a waterfall display and it will bring a similar display to the Note 10 but with a narrower bezel. With other competitors like Apple reportedly bringing a major design change next year, Samsung should step it up.

