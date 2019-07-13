Pocketnow Daily: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Price Tag… (video)

LG’s G7 ThinQ now runs Android Pie, score it for a new low of $390 (35% off)

Deals. The 64GB LG G7 ThinQ is currently available for $390 on B&H in its silver variant, Amazon also lowered the price to $450 recently. It’s a good gift and its DAC is still undefeated.

Base 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro is Up to 83% Faster Than Previous Generation in Benchmarks

We have new benchmarks that show that Apple’s new entry level 13in Macbook Pro is up to 83% faster than the 2017 variant. Geekbench 4 scores indicate that the base 1.4GHz model with the Core i5 has 6.8% increase in single core performance but up to 8.34% increase in multi core, when compared to the 2017 model. Apple claims that the laptop is twice as faster but real life use may vary, so far it looks like a promising upgrade.

Render shows how the Google Pixel 4 XL could look like in real life

We got some images of how the Google Pixel 4 could look like in real life based on all of the rumors and leaks. We see three cameras in the stove, and the dual selfie cameras at the front. We see a very narrow chin like the iPhones and the bezel at the top that isn’t so bad after all.

Apple reportedly cancelled AR Glasses development, conflicting rumor suggests

We have some very conflicting rumors from three different sources on Apple’s AR glasses that have been rumored for a while now. A Taiwanese report claims that Apple halted production which means they can resume it or cancel it all-together. Another report claims that Apple is still working on it but it does mention the departure of designer, Avi Bar-Zeev which was responsible for the Microsoft HoloLens which could explain the halt. On the other side we got Ming Chi Kuo claiming they are nearing production stage and we may see a 2020 launch.

Facebook to Be Fined $5 Billion in Cambridge Analytica Privacy Scandal According to the WSJ, the Federal Trade Commission have approved a settlement that will have Facebook pay $5B over the Cambridge Analytica Scandal. The matter has been moved to the Justice Department but their decision is usually the same as the FTC’s, the settlement will also bring restrictions on how Facebook deals with privacy. The additional terms of the settlement aren’t clear yet.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10 Plus start at 256GB in Europe

We got a tweet from Roland Quandt that cites a German website on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus’s website that gives us the Note 10’s price tag. He says the Note 10 and Note 10 + will start at 256GB priced at €999 and €1149. That is based on retailers, prices will vary based on the markets.

