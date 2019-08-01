Pocketnow Daily: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s Display Resolution is Going Down… (video)

Save up to $300 on Apple’s prev. gen. MacBook Air w/ Touch ID from $929

Deals. B&H is currently offering the previous generation MacBook Air for $929 shipped in various configurations. You can find savings of up to $300 like in the case of the 128GB model.

Galaxy Tab S6 launched with SD855, dual camera and new S Pen features

Samsung just launched their new Galaxy Tab S6 after teasing it yesterday. It features a 10.5in AMOLED display, the base model will have 6GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, a 7,040 mAh battery and the Snapdragon 855. It also has new S-Pen tricks like the remote control features we saw with the Note 9. It will be available on September 6 starting at $649.

Upcoming Nubia Z20 with two OLED displays leaked by TENAA

According to a new Weibo post and TENAA certifications, Nubia is working on a new phone that has 2 displays and would be called Z20. It has a 6.42in OLED at the front and a 5.1in OLED in the back. Both have the same FHD+ 2340×1080 resolution. Some of the specs include the Snapdragon 855+, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage and the 3,900 mAh battery. It has three cameras at the back and no selfie camera, you’ll have to use the external display for selfies.

Apple reports 1% increase in quarterly revenue, iPhone and Services drive

Apple managed to grow this quarter, barely. Cupertino claims this was their biggest June quarter ever and brought in a total of $53.8B. iPhones lead the way with $25.98B and the iPhone Xr actually being the top seller. Oddly, services are the next big source of income coming in at second with $11.45B. Apple grew 1% from last quarter.

Samsung Q2 profit plummets 56% as smartphone sales slow down Samsung just posted their financial numbers as well and it’s not looking as good for them. The company earned around $47.4B in consolidated sales and $5.58B in operating profit which represents 56% drop. The company claims smartphone shipments increased thanks to the mid-range and entry level segments, however what lowered their sales is poor performance of their memory chips and smartphones.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Note10 lowers resolution, increases water resistance

We have new leaks of what to expect from the Galaxy Note 10 in a positive and negative way. It looks like it’ll upgrade from IP68 water resistance to IP69X which handles water jets. Now, the main 12MP camera will have its lowest aperture at f/1.5 which makes sense with the three-stage variable aperture rumors. The resolution will be a downgrade from last year’s QHD to FHD+.

