Pocketnow Daily: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro’s Perk! (video)

Latest iPad Air hits new lows on select models at Amazon starting from $469

Deals. Amazon is currently taking $40 off the newest iPad Airs bringing the prices down to $469 shipped. B&H is also matching these discounts at the time.

Vivo just unveiled new tech that can fully recharge a smartphone in 13 minutes

Vivo just announced their new 120W SuperFlash Charge technology that can fully recharge a 4000 mAh battery in 13 minutes and let you hit 50% in 5 mins. We don’t know which Vivo phones will bring the technology just yet.

OPPO announces world’s first under-screen camera, dubbed USC

OPPO just announced their new USC (Under Screen Camera) technology at MWC Shanghai. The camera is indeed tucked in the display and it doesn’t compromise the usability of that portion of the screen at all. OPPO said before that they would compromise quality but now claim that it will be on par with mainstream devices

Apple reportedly owes Samsung $170M+ in penalties for selling too few iPhones

A couple of days ago we covered how Samsung wants Apple to pay up because they haven’t sold enough iPhones, leaving them with overproduction. It turns out iPhone sales are down in Won, from 5.7 trillion Won in 2017 to 2.62 trillion Won in 2018. Apple would reportedly have to pay around $170M, but they will most likely just order more displays for different devices like we covered before. FedEx Sues U.S. Government Over Huawei Confusion, Says It Can’t Inspect Every Package for Export Violations FedEx is apparently suing the US Department of Commerce because of their confusion with Huawei lately as some of the company’s packages have been redirected. FedEx claims that they can’t check every single package they deliver for trade violations because they are not a law enforcement agency and this whole process is putting a burden on them.

Story of the day:

Retailer leaks Galaxy Note10 Pro 5G, Note10 accessory list

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro Cases

UK based retailer Mobile Fun just leaked all of the accessories of the Galaxy Note 10 and even have some available for purchase. They have some LED covers, Leather covers, Clearview covers and more for Davinci 1 and Davinci 2. What’s interesting is they mention Davinci 1 (Galaxy Note 10) and Davinci 2 (Galaxy Note 10 Pro/5G). They are only mentioning a 5G variant for the Pro when we are supposed to get them for both.

