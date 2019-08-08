Pocketnow Daily: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10/Note 10+ are FINALLY here! (video)

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) – Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band

Deals. The GPS+Cellular 44mm variant of the Apple Watch Series 4 is currently $30 off on Amazon leaving it at $499. The 40mm variant is available for $50 off as well.

Test your Google Pixel 3 to see if it has this annoying camera issue

People on Reddit and Google Forums have been complaining about a new Pixel 3 bug that makes your camera look like it’s shaking even if your phone is completely still. There’s a video that shows the issue which could be a OIS problem. Google has been quiet on the matter and there is really no solution as of right now.

Sprint’s 5G network will ‘soon’ get a OnePlus device

Sprint is expanding the 5G phones they support and it looks like they may be partnering with OnePlus for the next one. We’ve been covering OnePlus working on a 5G phone for a while and a new memo shows how the deal might go and how the price and exact timing will be announced soon. The phone isn’t confirmed yet but it could be the 7T Pro 5G.

Apple Watch Was Number One Smart Watch in Q2 2019 With an Estimated 5.7M Units Shipped

We have Q2 numbers for smart watches provided by Strategy Analytics and the Apple Watch is still dominating. Apple shipped 5.7M units in Q2 rising over 50% from their 3.8M units in Q2 of 2018 and has 48% of the market share. Samsung follows with 2M units and Fitbit with 1.2M.

LG is ditching the notch in favor of a hole-punch camera, patent reveals We have a new patent for an LG phone that is finally ditching the notch but, for a huge centered punch hole. It includes the camera and two sensors to the sides, which are not disclosed. The rumor mill hints that this may be the LG V60 ThinQ, which could also be the phone in the teaser we covered yesterday.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Note10, Galaxy Note10+ official

For the first time in the history of Samsung and the Galaxy Note brand, we’re getting two different sizes of the smartphone that basically introduced the “phablet” concept

