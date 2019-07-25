Pocketnow Daily: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is getting BETTER! (video)

Gamers can lock in a 33% discount on Razer Phone 2 at an all-time low of $400

Deals. Razer currently has the Razer Phone 2 with a 33% discount leaving it at $400 shipped. Amazon is matching this deal as well, with the savings you can also get yourself a Razer Raiju Controller.

Huawei revenue increases 30% despite U.S. ban

Huawei may have some roadblocks recently but the company has published their earnings and recorded a 30% increase from January to June. With the ban starting back in May, the company has done a good job at least with their other markets. The ban is still where it was when we last reported it.

16-inch MacBook Pro rumored to launch in October with ~$3000 starting price

Apple’s new 16in MacBook Pro which could come out in October just popped up in a new report once again. It would have a 3072×1920 LCD Display and would start around $3000. The price tag is to place it between the iMac and iMac Pro for users with Pro needs who want portability. It will feature the new scissor switches, the report also mentions a new 13in MacBook Pro and Retina MacBook Air.

Pre-empting Apple’s upcoming 16-inch laptop, Huawei launches 16.1-inch MagicBook Pro

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched with Kirin 810 and pop-up cameras

Huawei just announced a 16in MagicBook Pro under their Honor brand to counter Apple’s rumored computer. It is smaller and lighter than the 15in MacBook Pro but it performs more like a MacBook Air. The more exciting announcement is the launch of the Honor 9x and 9x Pro. The specs depending on the device include the Kirin 810 but the 9x Pro brings liquid cooling, they pack up to 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a 4,000 mAh battery, and pop-up cameras. The 9x features a dual camera while the 9x Pro has a triple camera setup. They will be available in China starting at around $203 and $320 for the 9x Pro.

RED founder blames Chinese company for Hydrogen One problems and announces Hydrogen Two In a RED forum, Jim Jannard blamed their unnamed Chinese ODM for underperforming and making it impossible to fix the issues on the Hydrogen One. His attention is now focused on the Hydrogen Two which is being designed from scratch and on that overdue camera module that would work on both phones. The new mod is called Komodo, he also mentions that Hydrogen One buyers will get preference and even some discounts.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Note10+, Galaxy Note10 to feature faster Snapdragon 855 Plus chip

According to Evan Blass, the Galaxy Note 10 will bring the Snapdragon 855 Plus after other reports claimed it wouldn’t. We also get some corrections on the battery specs we got earlier and it looks like the regular Note 10 will pack a 3,600mAh and the Note 10 will have a 4,300mAh.

