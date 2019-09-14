Pocketnow Daily: The OnePlus 7T Series is Looking… Ok. (video)

Lenovo 10.1″ Smart Display (White and Bamboo)

Deals. The Lenovo 10″ Smart Display is currently $100 off at B&H. It typically goes for$250 everywhere but you can get it for $150 in White and Bamboo.

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max pre-orders start in 15 minutes

If you want to be among those who have to get your hands first on the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, you should all be set.

Microsoft schedules October 2 Surface event. Is the dual-screen device coming?

Microsoft sent out press invitations for their October 2nd Event a while ago. Now they put out another one announcing a livestream. The rumor mill has it that we will see Project Centaurus which is a dual-display 8 to 12in PC which would run Windows Lite, a direct competitor for iPad OS and Chromebooks.

vivo NEX 3 5G teaser images and video posted on social media

We keep on getting new leaks for the vivo NEX 3 5G as well as a teaser. A company executive claims that the screen to body ratio according to industry standards is 99.6% and the leaks show this. Some of the alleged specs include 64MP+13MP+13MP cameras, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a 4500 mAh battery.

Galaxy Fold resellers in Hong Kong make more money than Samsung It looks like resells are benefiting way more than Samsung on the Fold. Resellers in Hong Kong got a bunch of phones from the launch in Korea and are selling it for as much as $4855 with some people willing to pay $5K for the device and be an early adopter. It will officially roll out on September 18 but for now, demand seems good for Samsung.

Story of the day:

OnePlus 7T Pro tipped to launch w/ Android 10, slightly bigger battery

We’ve got some leaked specs for the OnePlus 7T Pro that keep hinting this won’t be that much of an upgrade. Aside from possibly getting the same design as the 7 Pro when the 7T will get a new design, it seems the only major differences are the Snapdragon 855+, Android 10 and a slightly larger 4085 mAh battery up from 4000 mAh. This slight battery increase might be to help the device perform better with the 90Hz display.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow