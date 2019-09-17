Pocketnow Daily: The OnePlus 7T Pro Dates are Odd… (video)

Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ Smartphone drops to just $550 (Refurb, Orig. $1,000)

Deals. Amazon’s Woot currently has some refurbished variants of the unlocked 128GB Galaxy S10+ for $550 Prime shipped. If you don’t have Prime you would have to pay $6 for delivery.

Here are a bunch of other Pixel 4 pictures that corroborate previous leaks

If you still have doubts over what the Google Pixel 4 looks like we have a new gallery of images that has emerged. We see the screen of the device as well as the phone next to some competitors like the OPPO Reno and the iPhone XR. So yeah Google, just make it available already.

Vivo announces Nex 3 5G with ‘waterfall’ curved screen, 64-megapixel camera, and virtual buttons

Vivo just announced their new NEX 3. It does bring the 6.89in ‘Waterfall FullView’ OLED display which vivo did claim has a 99.6% screen to body ratio. Some of the specs include 5G, Snapdragon 855+, 4,500 mAh battery, a 64MP main camera with a 13MP ultra wide and a 13MP telephoto. The non-5G model retails for about $700 while the 5G, 12GB of RAM variant retails for about $879.

iPhone 11 demand stronger than expected, new colors raise interest

While Apple stopped releasing the exact numbers for their iPhone sales, they should release some pre-order numbers soon. According to Ming Chi Kuo, the demand for these iPhones is higher than expected. He claims that the popular model in the US is the 11 Pro while the regular 11 is stealing the show in China. He raised his pre-order predictions from 65-70M to 70-75M units.

This is the entire Mate30 line-up (Pro, standard, Porsche Design, Lite) We have some renders for the whole Huawei Mate 30 Series which we will see in about three days. The Mate 30 Lite sports the same design as the Mate 20 with the punch hole at the front. The Mate 30 brings a small notch and the circular design at the back. The Mate 30 Pro has a smaller notch than the Mate 20 Pro, 4 cameras and the waterfall display. We also get to see the Mate 30 RS with 4 cameras and the Porsche design.

Story of the day:

OnePlus 7T series to launch first in India on Sep. 26, October 10 globally

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro coming on October 10. Here are the specs!

OnePlus just sent out press invitations for two events. One in India on September 26 and another one on October 10 in the UK. It doesn’t make sense for two separate events for the 7T so the India Event could be their exclusive look at the OnePlus TV. The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro Event is confirmed to be in October 10 with the global release on October 15.

