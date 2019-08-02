Pocketnow Daily: The iPhone XI’s New Trick that Steve Jobs would HATE… (video)

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 models heavily discounted in rare sale

Deals. Nike is discounting their Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ models. You can get them for almost $100 if you go for the sale and add the code PLAY30. You can get certain cellular configurations for $393 shipped, down from the $499 price tag.

Intel unveils its first 10th-gen laptop CPUs

Intel is finally unveiling their 10th generation processors. We can expect 11 new processors built on their new ‘Sunny Core’ architecture, ranging from the lower tier dual-core i3 to the quad-core i7. With this new architecture, the chips can handle 18% more instructions per clock than before. Other improvements include faster AI computation, support for up to 4 Thunderbolt 3 ports and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

10.2-Inch iPad Said to Launch in the Fall as Successor to 9.7-Inch iPad

According to DigiTimes, Apple will be replacing the 9.7″ entry level iPad for a new 10.2″ iPad by the end of this September. DigiTimes timing isn’t as reliable so it could also launch in October, this is one of the model numbers that was found on the Eurasian Database. Ming Chi Kuo and other analysts have mentioned it as well.

Samsung’s headphone dongle leaks ahead of Note 10 announcement

SamMobile just recovered some pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s dongle. It looks more sturdy than Apple and Google’s dongle, and it will be priced around $8 and $12. We don’t know if the AKG headphones will move to the USB-C port or if you’ll be forced to use the dongle just yet.

[Update: More images, Watch Active 2] Galaxy Note 10+ hands-on images leak w/ near bezel-less design, punch-hole notch We got some images of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active out and about in South Korea. The phone is in a rugged flip case and we see the full screen in all its glory along with the punch hole in the center which means we aren’t getting a dual punch hole.

Story of the day:

Apple Pencil support coming to the iPhone 11?

According to a Citi Analyst, the iPhone XI and XI Max will bring Apple Pencil support. This was rumored for last year’s Xs and Xs Max but it didn’t happen. We do remember one time, Tim Cook mentioned creations on iPhones and iPads with the Apple Pencil are unbelievable so it still might happen after all.

