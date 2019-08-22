Pocketnow Daily: The iPhone XI is FINALLY bringing a BETTER BATTERY! (video)

Google Nest Hub (Charcoal)

Deals. The Google Nest Hub is currently $30 off at B&H in its Charcoal variant. You can get free shipping and save on taxes as well.

New Casio Wear OS smartwatch adds heart rate sensor, keeps very high price

Casio just announced their new WSD-F21HR smartwatch. It features a 1.32in display, offline GPS features, a day and a half of battery life, and a new Heart Rate sensor. It pretty much is the same as its predecessor but adding the heart rate sensor, however it still has the same $500 price tag.

Make sure you don’t buy the wrong Switch

The new Nintendo Switch we reported on earlier that gives you twice as much battery life is now available to purchase. However, Nintendo is selling it side to side with the original Switch. The price is the same but of course you want the better battery life, we have a list of details in the link in the description such as the model number to make sure you’re purchasing the right one.

OnePlus TV goes official in Sept. w/ India launch, North America, China, Europe later

Pete Lau just confirmed in a OnePlus forum that their TV will be launched next month. The launch will initially be available for India and will move on to the US, China and Europe. The launch is tipped for September 26 along with a teaser or the reveal of the 7T.

Report: Motorola thinks you’ll buy a “mid-range” Razr foldable phone for $1,500 According to an anonymous source from Motorola. The foldable Motorola RAZR might come in the following months. The report suggests that it might launch in Europe around December 2019 or January 2020 and the US launch would come before that. The price is still rumored to be $1500 and the internals are still like a mid-ranger. The company is hoping for you to buy it for the design.

Story of the day:

2019 iPhones Said to Feature Larger Batteries Up to 3,500 mAh, Next iPhone XS May Have Dual Nano-SIM in China

Second Rumor Claims 2019 iPhones Will Come With USB-C Chargers

A new DigiTimes report claims that the iPhones will finally have bigger batteries. It also confirms the display sizes, reverse wireless charging and the new green and lavender color variants we heard about a week ago. The batteries will apparently be 3,200mAh for the iPhone 11 Pro, 3,500 mAh for the iPhone 11 Pro Max and 3,000 mAh for the iPhone 11. On a separate report, a high level executive reportedly claims that the USB-C power adaptor will come in the box to allow for faster charging.

