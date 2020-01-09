Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro and more discounts on Amazon

Deals. Amazon is still giving us great Apple deals as well as some accessories you might want to check out. The new 16in MacBook Pro is currently $211 off for the 2.6GHz Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 512GB variant leaving it at $2188. Now, the Fitbit Charge 3 is $50 off which leaves it at $100 in three color variants and it gives you 7 days of battery life. We also have some deals on TV accessories like Govee RGB LED lights and a PDP Universal remote in the links in the description.

Insta360 partners with Leica, announces Insta360 ONE R

Insta360 just partnered with Leica to give us a new Action Cam. The new Insta360 ONE R has a 1in sensor that provide 5.3K video, FlowState stabilization as well as great dynamic range and produces 19MP images. It also brings an interchangeable lens which is the one that provides the 360 video. It also has IPX8 certification for water resistance. It starts at $480 for the One R Twin Edition which includes the Dual Lens 360 mod and a 4K wide angle mod.

FBI needs Apple’s help to unlock a mass shooter’s iPhone

The FBI is currently asking Apple to cooperate by unlocking an iPhone that belonged to the guy who carried a mass shooting in Florida last month. Apple released a statement saying that they have given the FBI all of their information they have available and will continue to help them out with the information they have available as they can’t unlock the phone. This goes with the 2015 San Bernardino case where Apple refused to unlock an iPhone because it would set dangerous security risks.

The prices of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite may have leaked

Samsung announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite a couple of days ago but there were no price tags. According to MySmartPrice, these two devices will launch in India on February 25th. The Note 10 Lite will reportedly have a €599 price tag which translates to around $667, and the S10 Lite will start at €649 which is $723. The devices are expected to launch even after the S20 announcement if they do launch on the 25th.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 looks hot, and it may include a Snapdragon 855

LetsGoDigital which is the company responsible for obtaining a lot of the patents we cover has just released a concept video of what to expect for the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. We see the phone with the clamshell design as well as the hinge working. On the display we see a centered punch hole which is expected to bring the same 10MP selfie shooter that we got on the Galaxy Note 10. On the insides it will allegedly bring a Snapdragon 855 like the original Galaxy Fold. The rumors still hint to the device costing less than $1000 and being available for purchase on the same day it is released to beat out the Moto RAZR.

Story of the day:

We have new leaked images of the upcoming iPhone 9

We have some new CAD renders for the upcoming iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. The rumors have been that the device will look like the iPhone 8, and these images show a similar design with a single camera at the back, the bezels and the Touch ID sensor in the home button. Some differences between it and the 8 is glossier sides like the ones in the iPhone X and the Apple logo in the center like on the newer iPhone models.







