We start this week with deals from Razer, Nokia and more

OPPO Find X2 Lite with 5G support goes official

New AirPods could be ready to launch and they could arrive next month

New rumors of the 5G Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now give us its base storage space

This is the new LG Velvet in video, and it really looks good

Story of the day:

iPhone 12 leaked schematic shows a smaller notch and even thinner bezels

OPPO just listed the Find X2 Lite in their Portugal website, which was missing when the company launched the regular Find X2. The phone features a 6.4in OLED with full HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate along with an on-display fingerprint scanner. It's powered by the Snapdragon 765G along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a quad-camera setup at the back with a primary 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra wide, and two 2MP shooters which aren't specified. It has a 4025 mAh battery with 30W charging and pricing and availability wasn't specified.We have two new conflicting rumors of when we will be getting Apple's next AirPods . The first one claims that they were supposed to come out on the March Event which didn't happen, but they claim that they are now ready to go and they will most likely launch next month along with a new MacBook Pro. This could be the rumored 14in MacBook Pro to replace the 13in. The next report claims that Apple is most likely to delay the next AirPods until the second half of 2020, or even until 2021.Last week we heard the possibility of getting a 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip . According to new sources, the 5G Z Flip could arrive in the same storage space as the regular LTE variant, and the price tag will actually remain the same. It would have a base storage of 256GB and cost nearly $1400. We don't know if we are getting the 128GB or 512GB of storage variants, but if we do they might remain the same price as well.We have a new official teaser from LG, showing us the Velvet's design . The teaser shows us the phone with the new camera array which consists of a triple camera system in a raindrop pattern, at the front we have little to no bezels with the exception of the teardrop notch at the center. We do know that this device won't have the best specs in the market, but it will take over the G Line with the Snapdragon 765G so we'll see when we'll get it.We have some new leaked schematics of the iPhone 12 that show off the new design from the front. The first image looks like a CAD illustration from supply chain that shows us the smaller notch on the front that is achieved by having a smaller speaker grill that sits on top of the sensors instead of in between them. Now, even though the notch is shrinking, the same sensors that enable Face ID will still be there. We were also expecting this phone to bring 5G capabilities for both sub 6GHz and mmWave but according to a new report