Pocketnow Daily: The iPhone 12 Might Go Back to a Better Design! (video)

Save up to $250 on LG’s unlocked V35 ThinQ Alexa-enabled Android Smartphone

Deals. The unlocked 64GB variant of the LG V35 ThinQ is currently available on Amazon for $400 for Prime users. This is a $250 lower than any of the other places you can get it at.

Latest OnePlus TV teaser shows off a custom interface on top of Android TV

We have a new teaser for the OnePlus TV that shows off the skin that they will be throwing on top of Android TV. According to the teaser, it will be like Xiaomi TVs with a custom app that lets them customize the interface. Pete Lau claims this hub experience is more seamless and intelligent with features like lowering the TV volume when you receive a phone call.

Apple Releases iPadOS With New Home Screen, Multitasking Improvements, Apple Pencil Updates and More

Apple released iOS 13.1 and iPad OS to the public yesterday. We still don’t understand why Apple launched iOS 13 first with many of the new features disabled, but now we get the improvements in AirDrop, Maps, Shortcuts and battery health we were waiting for. Along with iPad OS they also released the new TV OS.

OPPO Reno Ace design revealed with quad-cameras and 60W fast charging

We have some new renders of the OPPO Reno Ace that were confirmed by OPPO themselves on a Weibo post. The phone is set to come out on October 10th and pack a Snapdragon 855 Plus, a 90Hz display and a teardrop notch, along with a 48MP camera at the back. It is also set to bring the company’s new 65W charging and an on-display fingerprint scanner.

Report claims that Galaxy S11 will have 4 cameras, one w/ 5x optical zoom According to a new report from the Elec, Samsung will bring a quad camera system to the Galaxy S11. The cameras would be, the main sensor, an ultra wide, a ToF and a new 5x optical zoom lens. The report claims that the main sensor would be their own 108MP sensor like the one on the Mi Mix Alpha.

Story of the day:

Kuo: 2020 iPhones to Have Redesigned Metal Frame Similar to iPhone 4

A new report from Ming Chi Kuo, the 2020 iPhones will be somewhat returning to one of our favorite designs. It will still be glass in the front and back but would have a metal casing like the one with saw with the iPhone 4. According to Kuo, depending on the materials it could increase the price tag of the phone but should help the antennas as well. The report also claims that the next affordable iPhone will have an OLED display.

