Pocketnow Daily: The iPhone 11 Line-Up Just Got BETTER! (video)

Best Buy has a new Apple event with discounts for the latest MacBook Pro and more

Deals. Best Buy currently has an Apple deals Event. You need to be a My Best Buy member to get the deals but the membership is free. You can get up to $200 off the new MacBook Pros which are the main sale. They also have deals on iPhone 11 cases and other products.

Moto 360 is relaunching on December with new internals

Motorola just announced a refresh to the smart watch design king, the Moto 360. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 3100, pack 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a 355 mAh battery. It also features NFC, and brings a 1.2in display. It’ll be available in early December for $350. The part I don’t understand is who is eBuyNow? They are handling commerce for this watch. We hear sources that claim that Moto isn’t even involved. We’ll investigate and get you the scoop.

We swear this is the new Xiaomi Mi Watch, not an Apple Watch

Xiaomi announced a November 5 Event this week. The company also confirmed they will be releasing a smartwatch which has been turning a lot of heads… mainly because of what it looks like. Xiaomi’s CEO revealed the design on Weibo and it looks an awful lot like the Apple Watch. Xiaomi also teased the internals which include Wi-Fi, NFC and GPS as well as a ‘high performance CPU’, rumors also hint to the Snapdragon 3100.

Samsung announces Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion laptops

Samsung just announced the Galaxy Book Flex and the Galaxy Book Ion laptops. The Flex has a 360 hinge and the specs start at Intel Ice Lake processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. The Galaxy Book Ion specs include the Comet Lake Intel processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD as well. Pricing wasn´t unveiled but they will be available in the US early next year.

Google could end up buying Fitbit to boost WearOS A recent Reuters report hints that Google´s parent company Alphabet is in talks to purchase Fitbit. It is still just a rumor with no confirmation from either company. The report claims that an offer has been made by Alphabet. If this goes through, Google would be acquiring 12 years of experience in the smartwatch and fitness world.

Story of the day:

iOS 13.2 released with Deep Fusion for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max

iOS 13.2 is finally out and it brings one of the iPhone 11 Pro features we´ve been waiting for. iOS 13.2 introduces new features like AirPods Pro support, 70 new or updated emojis, Home App improvements, Siri privacy improvements, and most importantly, Deep Fusion. Deep Fusion uses the A13 Bionic’s Neural Engine to capture multiple shots at various exposures, then it will run a pixel-by-pixel analysis and fuse the higher quality parts of each photo which results in images with dramatically better textures, details and reduced noise in low light situations.

