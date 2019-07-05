Pocketnow Daily: The Huawei Mate 30 Pro looks DIFFERENT! (video)

Google Pixel 3a is $200, Best Buy July 4th sale, and get 3 Assistant smart plugs for $8

Deals. BestBuy is currently offering the Unlocked 64GB Google Pixel 3a for $200 if you activate it today on Sprint. They also still have their 4th of July sale going on if you want to check that out.

iOS 13 could bring wired transfer between devices

9to5Mac just uncovered some data that shows that Apple might add a wired data transfer system to iOS 13. This would work when you get a new iPhone and want to transfer the data from your old iPhone lightning fast. This would mean another dongle as Apple doesn’t sell a lightning to lightning cable.

Samsung accused of misleading customers on Galaxy S water resistance

Samsung is being taken to court after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission reviewed over 300 ads and claim that Samsung is constantly advertising water resistance and that it is misleading to their consumers as they don’t repair phones damaged by water. In the ads the phones are used in swimming pools and oceans, these are situations that shouldn’t attract consumers according to them. The phones include their latest flagships and some A models.

Apple to ditch butterfly keyboard, replace it with scissor mechanism

According to Ming Chi Kuo, Apple is ready to ditch the Butterfly Keyboard for obvious reasons. They would switch it for a design based on scissor switches for more durability and longer key travel. It will bring glass fiber to reinforce they keys and we will see it with the 2019 Macbook Air, it is also cheaper to produce than the Butterfly Keyboard.

The U.S. ban on Huawei has negative impact on Samsung’s business It looks like Samsung might also be affected by the Huawei ban. Samsung is the largest supplier of DRAM and NAND chips, and their largest customer is Huawei, a drop in orders is scaring Samsung’s chip business. Their next quarter results will be the lowest in three years and are quarters away from recovery. The estimation is a 60% decline from April to June by over 29 analysts.

Story of the day:

This could be our first glimpse of the Huawei Mate 30 (or Mate 30 Pro) circular camera setup

We have a new leak of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro that originated in Weibo and was recovered by Phone Arena and it is very weird. We see 4 camera lenses at the back along with the flash and the text at the bottom reads 5x optical zoom. This could be fake but it is our first look that goes a long with the back panel we saw yesterday.

