Pocketnow Daily: The Huawei Mate 30 Pro keeps on looking DIFFERENT! (video)

Deals. It’s the most wonderful time of the year as Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived and we have narrowed down 3 deals you should really consider:

○ First up, we have the 2018 iPad Pros where you could score up to $250 off both the 11in and 12.9in models depending on the configuration you get.

○ Next we move on to Google as the Pixel 3 is available for $250 off at $539 shipped, the 3 XL is also discounted at $639 in various colors. Now, If you want a Pixel 3a XL, Amazon is giving you a free $100 gift card as well.

Finally, Amazon is discounting the whole unlocked Galaxy S10 line with $200 off across the board. However, you can get up to $300 off in some devices like in the case of the 128GB Galaxy S10 which usually goes for $900 and is available at $599.

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon 855 Plus mobile platform. The chip is designed to raise the bar for gamers by increasing the CPU clock speed to 2.96 GHz and GPU performance now also gets a 16% boost, AI and XR, and elevate the 5G experience which they claim is what OEMs are looking for. We can expect it on flagships all of the second half of 2019.

Asus ROG Phone 2 set to launch at July 23 keynote

ASUS just confirmed the launch of the ROG 2 phone via Weibo. The launch is set for July 23, we are expecting a bump in specs like the Snapdragon 855 (hopefully the +), at least 6GB of RAM, and we even hear about a 120Hz display which sounds really nice.

Upcoming Google Pixel 4 XL spotted in the wild. Again!

The Google Pixel 4 XL was just spotted in the wild for the first time. If history repeats itself this will be the first of many pictures. It is on a case that covers almost all of the device but we can see the three cameras at the back with the square design that makes it pretty obvious.

Huawei executive shocks the world: Hongmeng is not an Android alternative According to a new Huawei executive, Huawei may not even have a Plan B if they are not allowed to use Android again. Liang Hua claims that Hongmeng OS is for IoT devices that will reduce latency, Android is still their first choice. He also states that the company hasn’t decided if they will use Hongmeng as a smartphone OS. If the United States doesn’t allow them to use Android any time soon, their market outside of China is in great danger.

Story of the day:

Alleged Huawei Mate 30 Pro display leaks, shows off curve, notch

We get new images of screen protectors for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro‘s alleged 6.71in display. We see a curved display with 6 cutouts in the notch for the face recognition system, selfie camera and the speaker. Then we see the full display in someone’s hand and from the back.

