Image: WinFuture
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 4 and more devices are on sale today

The official news today begin with deals, and what do you call a phone that hasn’t launched yet and is already getting discounts? Uhh, Samsung does not like to waste time. The Galaxy S20 FE which was just announced yesterday.. It’s not even in stores yet, is already on sale at both Amazon and B&H. You can get the entry level variant in all 6 color options for $100 off, leaving it at $600 shipped. Moving on to Pixel territory, the 4 and the 4 XL are still on sale. The entry level variant of the 4 is currently $269 off, leaving it at $530 shipped. The 4 XL is $350 off, leaving that at $649 shipped. We also have more deals on Garmin Watches and more in the links in the description.
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Amazon
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE B&H

Amazon launches its game streaming service called Luna, and here’s everything we know

And just like yesterday, let’s keep talking Amazon but don’t worry, no Apple deals. It seems like Cloud-based game streaming services are the new thing,.. Even if no one has gotten it right, but hey Amazon has just announced their own service “Luna”, to compete with Microsoft in Google. To play games on this new platform all you need is a stable connection, a compatible controller or mouse and keyboard and a supported platform. Luna runs on PC, MacOS, Fire TV devices like the Fire Stick, and finally, Chrome and Safari. It’s currently on an early access period but, you can already purchase the controller for $49.99 right now and honestly, it doesn’t look too bad. The early access for Luna+ is currently $5.99 and it has games like Resident Evil 7, GRID and other titles. We’ll keep you posted as it evolves, we hope it does better than what Google and Microsoft have been doing because this type of services aren’t really taking off.

Next MWC Barcelona would now take place in June

Now let’s talk about tradeshows and that illogical plan to make them virtual.. You and I know that doesn’t work. If you remember MWC was cancelled this year and how things are going, we didn’t really think we were getting one next year either but apparently that won’t be the case. GSM Association just announced that next year’s MWC will happen between June 28th and July 1st, 2021. If you’re thinking, how are companies going go on with their launch schedule, MWC Shanghai will be happening in the usual dates of February 23-25. Obviously, the Shanghai event will be focused on the Asian Pacific markets with brands that don’t usually go to the Barcelona Event, but we do hope to see something considering how 2020 went. Finally, the company announced that MWC Los Angeles 2021 will still happened in October, as scheduled. We’ll keep you posted if big names will move their events to Shanghai or, if we’ll have to wait until June… Summer in Barcelona doesn’t sound like a bad idea.

New Samsung Galaxy S21 to arrive with an Exynos 2100 processor

Speaking of things we usually get in February, let’s talk Galaxy S Line. Lately there’s been some reports that claim that the Exynos 1000 will be faster than the Snapdragon 875 and that it will power the S21 but, we know you guys aren’t fans of Exynos so we haven’t covered them on the show. However, the S21+ just went through Geekbench and it shows some changes that aren’t good. In these benchmarks, the S21+ is rocking an Exynos 2100 chip, which is actuakky worse than the Exynos 1000 and than the Snapdragon 875. Heck, it’s only slightly even better than the current S20+. But enough with the benchmark scores talk, some of the specs revealed were 8GB of RAM, a 4800 mAh battery and it was running Android 11. Of course, we’re still early and this doesn’t mean for sure that we’re getting that processor on the S21 but if that’s the case, Samsung better price it low. Is it just me or are plastic backs and a meager Galaxy Note 20 indications that Samsung is pulling an HTC now?

The new iPad Pro could be the first Apple device with mini-LED display

Now let’s talk about Apple as we’ve been hearing about mini-LED Apple products for a long time now. For those of you who don’t know, mini-LED displays offer a better color gamut performance, higher contrast, dynamic range and local dimming for darker blacks, amongst other features. Now, we have a new report from Ming Chi Kuo that says that Apple has been working on mini-LED displays for quite a while now, and we may be soon getting six new products that feature this technology. Kuo claims that these will be iPads and Macs and, he also included that the first device to bring it will be the 12.9in iPad Pro. The report mentions that Apple will be accelerating their adoption of mini-LED panels as they’re performing better than expected in their testing. These displays would be manufactured by a new manufacturer called Sanan Opto-electronics but, Epistar will remain their main supplier for these displays. This iPad Pro should arrive with 5G connectivity and we should see it some time in Q1 of 2021.

Story of the day:

Pixel 4a 5G leak reveals it’s a slightly toned-down Pixel 5 with a cheaper build

Google Pixel 5 leak reveals the upcoming phone in all its green glory

And finally for the hottest news today, let’s do a second round on the Google Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. Yesterday we covered a very extensive leak of the Google Pixel 5 and, we’ll actually talk more about it in a quick second. Let’s begin with the Pixel 4a 5G which got the same treatment. According to this leak, it will bring a 6.2in OLED display running at 60Hz. It will also be powered by the Snapdragon 765G, but it will bring 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 3800 mAh. It will bring the same camera array as the Pixel 5 with a 12.2MP main sensor with OIS, a 16MP ultra wide and it will be capable of recording 4K video at 60fps. It’ll obviously run on Android 11 and it will bring a headphone jack, yay. Google already confirmed the price tag for this phone to be $499 in the US. This is all fine and dandy, but let’s get back to the Pixel 5. We have some new high quality pictures from Evan Blass, showing off the final design for this phone in both color variants. Again, this design is based on the 4a, meaning it brings a punch hole display but with slimmer bezels, the fingerprint sensor, dual tone power button and probably the only difference is the dual camera module which looks like the one on the Pixel 4. Specs are pretty similar to the 4a 5G but with some extra RAM. On these renders we can see the green variant in high quality for the first time and it will apparently bring a more premium metallic build, instead of the polycarbonate we’re getting on the 4a 5G.
Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow
You May Also Like
BREAKING: Microsoft is acquiring ZeniMax, the parent company of Bethesda and id Software
The acquisition deal gives Microsoft the ownership of game franchises such as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom and the Wolfenstein series.
Google schedules September 30 event to launch Pixel 5 and new smart devices
Aside from the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, Google will also launch a new Android TV dongle codenamed Sabrina and a Nest smart speaker as well.
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T 5G officially teased to launch soon
IT is tipped to go official on October 14