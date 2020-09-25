The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Google Pixel 4 and more devices are on sale today
The official news today begin with deals, and what do you call a phone that hasn’t launched yet and is already getting discounts? Uhh, Samsung does not like to waste time. The Galaxy S20 FE which was just announced yesterday.. It’s not even in stores yet, is already on sale at both Amazon and B&H. You can get the entry level variant in all 6 color options for $100 off, leaving it at $600 shipped. Moving on to Pixel territory, the 4 and the 4 XL are still on sale. The entry level variant of the 4 is currently $269 off, leaving it at $530 shipped. The 4 XL is $350 off, leaving that at $649 shipped. We also have more deals on Garmin Watches and more in the links in the description.
Amazon launches its game streaming service called Luna, and here’s everything we know
And just like yesterday, let’s keep talking Amazon but don’t worry, no Apple deals. It seems like Cloud-based game streaming services are the new thing,.. Even if no one has gotten it right, but hey Amazon has just announced their own service “Luna”, to compete with Microsoft in Google. To play games on this new platform all you need is a stable connection, a compatible controller or mouse and keyboard and a supported platform. Luna runs on PC, MacOS, Fire TV devices like the Fire Stick, and finally, Chrome and Safari. It’s currently on an early access period but, you can already purchase the controller for $49.99 right now and honestly, it doesn’t look too bad. The early access for Luna+ is currently $5.99 and it has games like Resident Evil 7, GRID and other titles. We’ll keep you posted as it evolves, we hope it does better than what Google and Microsoft have been doing because this type of services aren’t really taking off.