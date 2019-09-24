Pocketnow Daily: The Google Pixel 4 might cost MORE than iPhone 11?! (video)

Entry-level 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $200 off, deals from $674 shipped

Deals. Amazon is taking up to $200 off Apple’s 11in and 12.9in iPad Pro Wi-Fi models. This deal is on the entry level variants meaning they start at $674 shipped and Walmart is also matching these deals.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Where to buy the beastly gaming phone (Update: US price)

For those of you that have been waiting for the ASUS ROG Phone II, it is now available in Europe, India and the US. In Europe it retails for €890, in India you can get it starting at Rs. 37,999 with some interesting bundles. Finally in the US it starts at $900 and you can get it at B&H and Mobile Advance.

Google Launches New $4.99 ‘Play Pass’ Service on Android Devices to Compete with Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade launched last week and Google wasted no time in coming with a competing service. Google Play Pass just launched for $4.99 giving Android users access to over 350 games without in-app purchases or ads. This service is not just limited to games as it will get you apps like AccuWeather free of ads and does not rely on exclusive content like Apple Arcade does. It has a 10 day free trial.

Essential confirms second product is in testing, may feature ‘fingerprint walkie-talkie’

An Essential spokesperson just confirmed to XDA that the company is working on a second device and it is now in early testing. In some of the coding it reveals that Essential is working on a push to talk walkie talkie feature that would work with your fingerprint scanner. The coding also reveals that it would use the Snapdragon 730, 4 Sony camera sensors and 1 Samsung camera sensors. The main one would be a 48MP sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Fold will be available September 27th in the US We covered last week that the Galaxy Fold is already being sold in Korea but now it is officially making it back to the States on September 27. You will be able to get it in two variants, an AT&T and an unlocked variant. The AT&T variant will be available at retail stores, online and Best Buy and the unlocked variant will be available at some Best Buys and Samsung’s website. Price is still $1980.

Story of the day:

If this leak is accurate, the Pixel 4 will be even more expensive than the iPhone 11

According to Elara listings in Ireland, the 64GB variant of the Google Pixel 4 will start at €820 or €825. In the US that should be over $700. 9to5Google doubts it because it is cheaper than the Pixel 3 which started at $799 last year. This new one packs the Soli model, better processors and a dual camera. If this is true, it could mean the iPhone 11 did something for the better.

