Deal alert: Moto phones heavily discounted at B&H for early Black Friday

Black Friday isn’t here just yet, but B&H is starting early. For those of you who want a mid-ranger, they got Motorola phones ranging from the Moto G7 up to the Moto Z4 with mods included with deals of up to $270. This means you can get yourself a phone for as low as $150.

Fossil has launched the new Hybrid HR with a battery that may last more than two weeks

The Wear OS World has been very active lately, Fossil just launched the new Hybrid HR. It’s a hybrid that comes with physical watch hands and an always-on 1.06in display which you can set to show different features. It includes two variants, the Charter HR and Collider HR, on the upside the battery lasts up to two weeks but they don’t bring GPS support. They are already available for purchase and start at $195.

T-Mobile and Sprint merger has been approved by the FCC

It’s been a couple of months since we reported that Sprint and T-Mobile were waiting on FCC approval for their merger. The FCC approved the $26B merger yesterday with a 3-2 vote. With the merger, both companies commit to building a 5G network that covers 97% of the US in the next 6 years, that is capable of serving 70% of the US by 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S11’s camera is codenamed ‘Hubble’, and it might come with 5X optical zoom

According to Galaxy Club, the S11’s camera might be the phones greatest selling point. The camera is codenamed Hubble as in the Hubble Space Telescope. This refers to the rumored 5x periscope zoom lens which Samsung has been mass producing all year. However, after years of 2x zoom on Galaxies, it might not be much of a difference from the S10 which is where the 108MP camera would go into the equation.

Story of the day:

Be careful with your Google Pixel 4 XL, it breaks easy, literally

Our good friend Zach over at JerryRigEverything just did his regular durability test on the Google Pixel 4 XL and it did not pass the bend test. It turns out, the antenna lines are placed on the sides of the metal frame in a way that compromises the integrity of the phone because when it bends it actually breaks in 4 different spots. Once you break it like this, there is no going back even if the display still works. The phone actually bends with ease so if you own one make sure you are careful on where you carry it, we’ll update you if Google issues a statement.

