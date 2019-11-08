Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and more Amazon products are discounted right now

Deals. Amazon is getting ready for Black Friday by discounting their own products. Currently you can get a 20% discount on the Fire Stick 4K leaving it at $39.99, the non 4K variant is available for the same price. Last but not least, the 3rd gen Echo Dot is available for $20 off and free shipping.

Moto G8 design and colors leak

Evan Blass tweeted yesterday a video of the upcoming Moto G8. The G8 Plus and G8 Play have been available in some markets for about a month but this is the regular G8 variant. We see a teardrop notch and triple cameras at the back like the one on its siblings, we’ll update you with specs whenever we get them.

Google’s original Pixels from 2016 were promised 2 years of software updates which should’ve ended in 2018. However, they got Android 10 earlier this year meaning Google gifted owners an extra year. Sadly, the company just announced that the OG Pixels will be receiving their last update in December which will include features from both the November and December update.

The battery on the new Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite has been confirmed

A couple of weeks ago we heard some rumors of a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. The phone will reportedly sport the same specs as the Galaxy A91 and last week a benchmark confirmed that it will bring the Snapdragon 855, 8GB of RAM and now, a 4500 mAh battery has been confirmed as well. It was recently certified in Brazil with a 4370 mAh battery which is most likely the rated capacity. We’ll keep you posted as we are getting close to the S11.

Future iPhone SE2 could sell at least 20 million units according to Ming-Chi Kuo

We have some more predictions from Ming Chi Kuo for the upcoming iPhone SE 2. According to Kuo, it will sell around 20M units next year and it could sell up to 30M if we’re being optimistic. The device will reportedly be a hit for users who own older models like the iPhone 6 as well as in countries where low cost devices sell well. The price will reportedly start at $399, replacing the iPhone 8 which goes for $449 right now.

Story of the day:

New leak reveals the battery in the Samsung Galaxy S11e

According to a new leaked picture from Ice Universe, the Galaxy S11e will bring a smaller 4000 mAh battery. The S10e had a longer battery while this one looks more like the one on the Note 10+, this also means that the motherboard design will change as well. The tweet also tells us that the S11+’s battery might reach up to 5000 mAh which will be prepared for a high refresh rate screen and 5G.

