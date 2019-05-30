Pocketnow Daily: The Galaxy Note 10 seems… DIFFERENT!? (video)

We have new screenshots of iOS 13 that were obtained by 9to5Mac were we see that Apple is finally ready to bring Dark Mode. You can’t find much changes in the HomeScreen until you enter apps. We are also expecting a new reminders app that will also come to macOS, along with Find My Friends and Find My iPhone being under the same Find My app.

Apps Are Using Background App Refresh to Send Data to Tracking Companies

According to the Washington Post’s privacy experiment, some applications are sending your tracking information to companies when you turn on background app refresh. Whenever you update the app it sends information like your phone number, email, address, location and more. Some of the apps guilty of these actions include Microsoft OneDrive, Mint, Nike, Spotify, The Weather Channel, DoorDash, Yelp, Citizen and the own Washington Post app.