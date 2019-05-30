Pocketnow Daily: The Galaxy Note 10 seems… DIFFERENT!? (video)
MediaTek 5G chipset announced with the new Cortex-A77 architecture
MediaTek just announced their new 5G SoC that works with the new Cortex A77 we covered yesterday. It contains the MediaTek Helio M70 5G modem and ARM’s new CPU. It is designed to work in stand alone and non stand alone sub-6GHz 5G networks and works with networks from 2G-4G while 5G rolls out fully. It is set to deliver 4.7Gbps download and 2.5Gbps upload speeds.
Samsung’s new USB-C PD controller chips support fast charging up to 100W
Samsung just announced their new USB-C PD chips which could be used in smartphones, tablets, laptops and more. These chips could give us up to 100W (20V/5A) charging. It is unlikely that 100W or anything close will be used on a smartphone anytime soon so let’s wait and see.
Leaked iOS 13 screenshots tease Dark Mode, more
We have new screenshots of iOS 13 that were obtained by 9to5Mac were we see that Apple is finally ready to bring Dark Mode. You can’t find much changes in the HomeScreen until you enter apps. We are also expecting a new reminders app that will also come to macOS, along with Find My Friends and Find My iPhone being under the same Find My app.
Apps Are Using Background App Refresh to Send Data to Tracking Companies
According to the Washington Post’s privacy experiment, some applications are sending your tracking information to companies when you turn on background app refresh. Whenever you update the app it sends information like your phone number, email, address, location and more. Some of the apps guilty of these actions include Microsoft OneDrive, Mint, Nike, Spotify, The Weather Channel, DoorDash, Yelp, Citizen and the own Washington Post app.
Story of the day:
This is our first look at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 design
Cheaper Galaxy Note 10 may have a 3,400mAh battery
An earlier report mentions that the smaller Galaxy Note 10 variant will bring a 3,400 mAh battery compared to the 4,500 mAh battery of the larger one. We also have some renders by Benya Geskin that were confirmed by Ice Universe of the Galaxy Note 10’s design where we see the single punch hole and the vertical camera array and a very small bezel at the bottom.
