Pocketnow Daily: The Galaxy Note 10 Pro’s OTHER Camera! (video)

Sprint customers can get the Galaxy S10e for $10/mo (Reg. $31/mo)

Deals. Sprint currently has the Samsung Galaxy S10E for $10 a month in an 18-month installment plan. If you choose to upgrade, that’s just $240 over that period. We also checked and BestBuy still has it for $350 if you choose to activate today and $550 to activate later.

Report: Apple to buy Intel smartphone chip business for $1 billion

Apple in ‘Advanced Talks’ to Buy Intel’s Smartphone Modem Chip Business

Apple is trying to be almost self-sufficient and build their own smartphone chips after they parted way with Intel. According to the WSJ the company is in ‘advanced talks’ with Intel to buy their whole smartphone operation and not rely so much on Qualcomm in the future. They would buy the operation for $1B.

Google buying the face data of people in the streets for $5, probably for Pixel 4

Google seems to be walking up to people on the street and taking your face’s data in exchange for a $5 gift card. This is to improve the facial recognition system they will be using on the Pixel 4, which needs a lot of data. People from New York and Miami have had this happen to them, when they ask what this is for, Google employees just say it is for a new Google product.

Asus reveals ROG Phone II pricing for China, including a very affordable Tencent version

The ASUS ROG Phone II will be sold in China by July 31st and now we have the price tag and were able to make some conversions. The entry level variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at $510. If you want the maxed out 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage it is just $870. We’ll let you know when and if it is available on the US.

2019 iPhones Said to Feature Revamped Taptic Engine and Front-Facing Slo-Mo Video Recording According to 9to5Mac, the 2019 iPhones will feature a revamped Taptic Engine codenamed ‘leap haptics’ as we’ve been hearing that Apple wants to kill 3D Touch. We also hear that the selfie camera will now feature Slo-mo video at 120 fps. We also get confirmation on a feature Bloomberg reported a while ago that would allow you to use the wide angle camera to repair photos or videos in which you cut someone off. We are also expecting a bigger battery and reverse wireless charging for AirPods and Apple Watches.

Story of the day:

Galaxy Note 10 dummies highlight some interesting changes

We have new dummy units of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus that were posted to slashleaks. We see the same, no headphone jack, S-Pen, centered punch hole and the triple cameras at the back. However, we’ve been seeing a single punch hole in all renders but here we see a centered dual punch hole for the plus variant.

