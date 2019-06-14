Pocketnow Daily: The Galaxy Note 10 Bezels are THIN! (video)

B&H Apple Savings Event delivers best of the year prices on Macs, iPads and Apple Watches

Deals. B&H just launched a new Apple Savings Event where they are taking up to $900 off Macs, iPads and Apple Watches including free shipping for all of them. Apple Watch Series 3 is up to $400 off, 2017 iPads over $560 off and the latest iMac is $150 off.

Apple Registers 7 Unreleased Mac Notebooks in Eurasian Database

Apple just registered 7 Unreleased Mac Notebooks in the Eurasian Database. All seven numbers are described as portable computers. We are expecting a refresh for the 12in MacBook which hasn’t been refreshed since June 2017 and we may see a spec bump for the MacBook Air.

Huawei wants Verizon to pay $1 billion for its patents

According to Reuters, Huawei is allegedly asking Verizon to pay licensing for over 230 patents that amounts to $1B. The patents are of core network equipment that is being used by over 20 of the company’s vendors. The report claims these vendors would indemnify Verizon. So no, we’re not even talking about the 5G patents, which we know Huawei owns a significant chunk of. According to Verizon these issues are larger than just Verizon due to what’s happening, they say this is more about the geopolitical battle between China and the US than about patents.

AT&T cancels all Galaxy Fold pre-orders, gives $100 gift card to say sorry

AT&T just sent an email to all the people who preordered the Samsung Galaxy Fold, telling them their order has been cancelled and that they will be reimbursed. They are also throwing in a $100 gift card for their troubles. They did mention Samsung is working on a new launch date and that they can preorder whenever the new date is set. Google Confirms Pixel 4 Will Feature Square-Shaped Camera Bump Google just confirmed the Google Pixel 4‘s stove design through a tweet following all of the leaks. The stove contains two camera lenses and a spectral sensor which helps with things like filming LCDs to avoid the flickering. They also said ‘Wait ’til you see what it can do.

Story of the day:

Latest leak teases the Galaxy Note 10’s slim bezels

We have an image of a screen protector of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that shows very slim bezels and a larger display than its predecessor. The screen protector doesn’t have a punch hole because it is in an early production stage and they don’t have the exact dimensions of it, this happened with the Galaxy S10 as well.

