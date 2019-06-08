Pocketnow Daily: STADIA: What you SHOULD know! (video)

Grab two Echo Dots for $40 and expand your Alexa setup ($20 off)

Deals. Macy’s is offering two 3rd Generation Amazon Echo Dots for $40, these usually go for $50 but Amazon is selling them for $30 right now which is still an extra $20 off.

Apple is slowly killing off 3D Touch with iOS 13

Last week we covered that Apple might be killing 3D Touch with iOS 13. Now that the beta is out, a 9to5Mac report confirms that 3D Touch is nowhere to be found. The functionality will be replaced with long press gestures like haptic touch which we get on iOS 12. The functionalities are still present but will be added with the long press.

Apple details how offline location works in ‘Find My’ app, will require you own two Apple devices

Apple just revealed their new FindMy app and now they went in detail on how it works. It is able to locate offline devices by using other people’s devices by sending encrypted Bluetooth signals to protect your data. Now if the data is encrypted how are you finding your iDevice? Well, the trick is you have to own another Apple device, your second device will decrypt the data sent by the third party Bluetooth signal and will tell you where your offline device is. .

Huawei strikes deal with Russia’s MTS to develop 5G network

Huawei might be banned in the US but they just got a deal with Russian carrier MTS to be the ones to build Russia’s 5G infrastructure through next year. The company is still hard at work securing new clients as the US is urging other countries to comply with their ban, this is a good start. Galaxy Note 10 Pro renders show quad-camera setup, no headphone jack, more Yesterday we had renders of the Galaxy Note 10, now we have it side to side with the Note 10 Pro. We can see the larger form factor and the extra camera. Sadly there is still no headphone jack in any of the two models, and no dual selfie cameras either. The rumored specs of the Note 10 Pro include a Snapdragon 855, 12GB of RAM, 4500 mAh battery and 45W fast charging. A long with a 6.75in display compared to the regular Note 10’s 6.3in.

Story of the day:

Here’s everything we know about Stadia following today’s ‘Connect’ livestream

Google just gave out their Stadia Connect livestream which details what we should expect. It will run with a Chromecast Ultra, Chrome OS devices, Chrome and Pixel 3 and 3a phones for now. You can buy Stadia Pro which gives you access to a library of games for $9.99 a month. This is pretty much a Netflix of games because you won’t get the hottest ones, and still be able to play without limits whatever is in the library. There is an option for on-demand of single games, which they call Stadia Base. Just one game and play it all you want, and that’s it. They also announced a Founder’s Edition package which I just pre-ordered and includes a Limited Edition controller, a full-on Destiny 2 bundle, 3 months of Stadia Pro which you can share with a friend, and an early access to your unique user name, all for $129 (which if you do the math is around $300). They announced some games like Darksiders Genesis and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, Get Packed will be their first exclusive in 2020. Launch date is set for November 2019.

