Pocketnow Daily: Samsung’s Next Foldable Might Be AFFORDABLE (video)

Amazon offers aggressive Apple deals ahead of Prime Day 2019

Deals. Amazon currently has a lot of Apple discounts before Prime Day. You can get up to $150 off iPad Pros, up to $200 off Macbook Pros and $20 off the new AirPods.

T-Mobile Galaxy S10 5G release date has been confirmed

The Galaxy S10 5G has now expanded to Sprint and AT&T (for business consumers) since being exclusive to Verizon at launch. Now, T-Mobile will be getting the 5G model starting on June 28th for $1299 and they are already announcing their installment plans.

How to install the iOS 13 public beta on your iPhone

The Public Beta of iOS 13 is now available and goes for devices all the way up to the iPhone 6S and the iPhone SE. iPad OS and macOS Catalina are available as well. If you don’t want to deal with a lot of bugs, do not install it but if you do we will link how to install it in the description.

Realme teases 64MP-based quad-camera smartphone

Realme just teased that they are working on the first phone with a 64MP camera. The company’s CEO posted some sample images on Twitter, he also says the phone performs really well in low light and will not be an expensive phone. We also have some teasers from the company that show the quad camera setup but… they’re in mandarin. The 64MP come from Samsung’s GW1 ISOCELL. Apple Has Explored Adding Positionable Cameras to Apple Watch Bands Apple patent describes Apple Watch camera with a solution to the angle problem We have new patents of what Apple could do to implement a camera in the Apple Watch. The band would have an extra portion that you can pull out so you can move the camera and still be able to see the image on the display. It would have two cameras that could even allow 360 video. This is an extra step toward Apple replacing an iPhone with your Apple Watch.

Story of the day:

Samsung may launch a 6.7-inch clamshell foldable smartphone next year

A new Korean report claims that Samsung is working on a vertical foldable clam-shell phone, which was reported a couple of months ago by Bloomberg. It would be a 6.7in OLED panel, when folded it will have a 1″ screen for notifications. The 1″ display will be a limitation as it will force you to open the phone, these limitations will also allow it to be cheaper and easier for people to get.

