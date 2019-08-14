Pocketnow Daily: Samsung’s New IMPRESSIVE Battery Technology! (video)

Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models hit new all-time low from $229 shipped

Deals. Walmart is taking $150 off the Apple Watch Series 3, leaving the cellular variant available for $229 shipped. Both the 38mm and 42mm are available.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL owners could get up to $500 (Update: File claim now)

For the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL owners who bought a phone before January 2017 and experienced microphone issues, you might be able to get some significant cash. You can now file a claim and earn as much as $500, you have until October 7 to file it, the details are in the description.

LG G8X ThinQ coming at IFA 2019 with in-display fingerprint scanner

We have new leaks of a LG G8X ThinQ which is likely to get announced at IFA 2019. It has a 6.2in QHD+ display, the dual cameras at the back and if you notice the fingerprint scanner is gone so this could be LG’s first phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 855 or 855+ and yes, it looks like it has a headphone jack.

Double-folding smartphone patented by LG

Last week we covered LG’s teaser for IFA which featured a double folding phone which we thought could just be the V50’s dual display case. Now, we get a new patent filed back in March of a double folding phone that can fold like a z. It has a large display and a smaller, outer one, we also see a dual camera at the back. Let’s see what else we get at IFA.

Huawei all-screen prototype with I/D fingerprint scanner pops up at HDC19 A Huawei Mate 20 Pro caught a clip of a Huawei prototype at HDC 2019 that has no bezels at all and an in-display fingerprint scanner. We don’t know what it is, whether it is an early P40 prototype, an Honor device, or BOE showing off a new display, but we hope to see it soon.

Story of the day:

Galaxy S11 or Note 11 might get crazy new tech that can recharge a battery in minutes

It looks like the Galaxy S11 or Note 11 will be able to deliver some impressive charging speeds. Several reports and an Evan Blass tweet claim that Samsung will start using graphene batteries in their smartphones, by 2021 the latest. This will allow you to charge your battery in around 12mins and save more energy with the Graphene ball technique as well as solve a lot of issues we have with current batteries. Due to Samsung’s history with batteries, they are paying close attention to this project.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow