Pocketnow Daily: Samsung's Galaxy S22 Teaser Is HOT, iPhones with Periscopic Cameras & more! (video)

We've been hearing a ton of reports on Apple's headset but now it looks like Google doesn't want to stay behind. Even if they've sort of already tried.. Repeatedly. According to a new report from The Verge, Google's next gen AR headset won't be anything like Google Glass, and instead it would have augmenting incoming video from outward-facing cameras with various graphics. I know, it's sounding weird already. We also hear that it will have different screens, just like the ones being developed by company's like Apple and Meta. Apparently it'll have its own battery and won't require a power input. It will run on Google's Tensor SoC, which Rick Osterloh said is "the perfect foundation for making big improvements in AR". But, just like in the case of Cupertino, it looks like Google is also facing overheating issues so, Google will be using their cloud data centers to stream some video instead of rendering all of it on-device. Finally, the report mentions that this headset will run on Android and that their target is to start shipping the device by 2024… At this point it's hard to guess which company will be first at it.

Let's shift gears on to OnePlus and their very cryptic release of the OnePlus 10 Series, and notice I said Series. Yes, the OnePlus 10 Pro has been out for some time now but, it's still only available in China. And we haven't heard anything about the rest of this line up. Now, we have a new report from Android Central with a "high degree of confidence" saying that the regular OnePlus 10 will be using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, while the more affordable 10R will be powered by the MediaTek 9000 which was actually rumored for the regular 10. And according to them, the difference is due to availability as the regular 10 will be sold globally while the 10R is always restricted to Asia. And of course, despite the change there's not much of a performance gap here considering the Dimensity 9000 is not just a flagship SoC, but has a more modern architecture. Sadly, there's not much other information here other than the possibility that these phones are expected to arrive some time in Q2, along with the global availability for the OnePlus 10 Pro.. And with this release, I'm really waiting for that leaked flagship killer because this is weird.

Let's move the spotlight on to Apple, and parties that they're very late to. We know they've been reluctant to adopting periscopic zoom lenses but, it looks like it's finally happening. For those of you wondering when we're getting these, we have a new report from non other than Mr. Jeff Pu, stating that Cupertino is testing prototypes and component samples of 5x telephoto lenses. Apparently a final decision on who will be the manufacturer is expected for this May, and once the components are approved, they will be included in the high end models of the 2023 iPhone line up. Yes, this means that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be the first to bring 5x periscopic lenses, and don't be shocked if they say it’s a world's first. The report mentions that Lante Optics might be the manufacturer, and that the expectations reach 100 Million units being made just for Apple. And we know Jeff Pu's information has been spotty lately, but it kinda goes along with other reports we've heard before from trusted sources, so yeah.. I'm just curious as to why now, when even OPPO who came up with the technology is no longer using it.

Finally, for the hottest news today, let's talk about Samsung and the Galaxy S22 Series. Yes, for the past week I've been saying that there's really nothing left to cover when it comes to leaks but now, the official news are starting to come out. Yesterday Samsung posted the first teaser for their next Unpacked, with the title of the video being: Break the rules of what's possible. The teaser shows 2 phones circling around each other in the ocean and then they merge into a single phone. A single squared phone might I add, and then it reads: Are you ready to break the rules? And it ends with the Samsung logo. A new statement from TM Roh mentions that they're about to rewrite the rules of the industry once again, and that at Unpacked in February, they'll introduce the most noteworthy S Series device we've ever created. And that the next generation of Galaxy S, brings the greatest experiences of their Samsung Galaxy, into one ultimate device. So if there was any doubt, that this is what we're getting. Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Note is coming back and it'll be merging with the S Series as the S21 Ultra. And by the way, you can already reserve your S22 with 50 bucks in extra credit, in the first link in the description.. We've gotten so many leaks of the beautiful design and the specification.