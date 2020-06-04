Image: Jermaine / @CConceptCreator

Several MacBook Pro models, Smart TVs and more are on sale today

Deals. It looks like B&H is trying to clear out their old MacBook inventory so, if you’re looking for a MacBook Pro you can currently get the Mid 2019 13.3in variant for $600 off, leaving the Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for $2099. There’s also more deals on different models. Moving on to Amazon, the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Stainless Steel is $146 off, leaving it at $129 shipped. Finally, the original Samsung Galaxy Buds are $30 off, leaving them at $100 shipped. We have more deals on TVs, Nintendo Switch accessories and more.
12GB RAM Asus ROG Phone III variant spotted on Geekbench?

We’ve been waiting for the successor to the ROG Phone from Asus for a bit as the rumors started a while ago, and well we think it just showed up. An unknown ASUS phone just popped up on Geekbench and it appears to be the ROG Phone III. It also packs 12GB of RAM, runs Android 10 and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. We have no word from ASUS just yet but we’re expecting a July launch along with the ZenFone 7. Other than this certification, we have no details on the phone at the moment.

CES will be an in-person event next year, but with a dash of digital format too

Considering CES was one of the only major events that happened this year, we’ve been wondering what would happen to the next CES. Well, the CTA just announced that CES will be an in-person event next year but it will bring some form digital format inclusion. They are promising a physical show as well as an opportunity to enjoy it digitally but, they aren’t sure if it will 100% happen in-person in case the pandemic is still going on by 2021 so they might still have to resort to the completely digital format. However, if the event happens in person as it does regularly, they are promising regular cleaning and sanitation across the venues, wider aisles to allow for social distancing in waiting areas, limiting touch points, medical assistance on-site and more. We’ll keep you posted once we get more information.

OnePlus Z with 12GB RAM reportedly listed on Geekbench

One of the biggest controversies with the OnePlus 8 is the price. The fact that 5G made it so much more expensive. Well, Pete Lau recently announced that OnePlus is going back to affordable phones soon, and now the OnePlus Z has been spotted on Geekbench. We don’t have a lot of information except for the model number, test scores, but apparently it will bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC at 1.80GHz. The benchmark also shows that it will most likely bring 12GBs of RAM and Android 10 out of the box. We’re expecting this phone to come out some time in July if everything goes well.

Apple’s 2021 iPad Pros might use Qualcomm’s 5G modem

And if you thought getting a 2020 iPad Pro is a good idea, I keep believing it’s not. We have some new leaks for the upcoming iPad Pros. According to a tipster on Twitter, the codenames for these iPads are J517 and J522. These are the iPads that will bring the miniLED displays and according to these leak they will also bring Apple’s upcoming A14X chip and Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem. We were expecting at least one of these for the end of this year but we know that it’s been delayed. They will most likely feature the same design as the current iPad Pros including that new LiDAR sensor.

Story of the day:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ might pack a 108MP camera, but zoom output reduced to 50x

It seems that we could still get a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

And finally the hottest news today have to do with all the convoluted mess that is the Galaxy Note 20 leaks. Some say one thing, others say another. We’ve been getting a lot of leaks for the Galaxy Note 20+ and especially the camera changes. Now, we have a detailed list from Ice Universe of what to expect. The main camera will be that ISOCELL 108MP HM1 sensor on the S20 Ultra, the periscope camera will now be a 13MP 3M5 sensor at F/3.4 and the ultra wide is a 12MP 2L3 sensor at F/2.55. The leak also claims that it’ll replace ToF with a laser focus sensor and the telephoto will no longer go up 100x zoom and will be capped at 50x digital, which is pretty much what you get on the P30 Pro. On a very interesting turn, a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra just went through a Bluetooth SIG certification. Now, this isn’t a new phone and it could be the Note 20+ but according to Ice Universe this variant would be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 865+ SoC. We don’t know if they got the name wrong, or if the Note 20+ will simply be called Note 20 Ultra or if it won’t happen at all. Subscribe: http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub http://pocketnow.com Follow us: http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow http://facebook.com/pocketnow http://twitter.com/pocketnow http://google.com/+pocketnow
