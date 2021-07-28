Once again, the official news today begin with deals and if you’re looking for a laptop, it’s your lucky day. Starting with the Razer Book 13 which is 170 dollars off, that means you can get the Intel Core i7 variant for 1430. If gaming is your thing, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Ultra Slim laptop is getting a 276 dollar discount, and you actually get some very nice specs for 1592, but just keep in mind the GPU is a bit outdated. Samsung’s 15-inch Galaxy Book Pro is also 150 dollars off, so the base model is available for 950 bucks. To conclude with laptops, yes the MacBook Pro still has a 200 dollar price drop, leaving the base model for 1099. For those of you on the market for a smart speaker, the Google Nest Mini is available in a 3 pack for 64 bucks, saving you 83 dollars in the process. Finally, the Amazon Echo Buds are also 30 dollars off, leaving them for 110 but you can save an extra 25 percent if you trade others in. We have more deals on LG Monitors and Earbuds and you can still reserve your devices for Samsung’s Unpacked in the first link in the description to get some crazy good perks.

Let’s stick to official news for a second and this time, we’ll be talking about Nothing. And no, this is not a terrible pun from Diego. I’m talking about Carl Pei’s company as they finally launched their first product after months of teasers. These true wireless earbuds are called the ear (1)s and they bring a pretty interesting transparent design that actually looks pretty cool. Each earbud weighs 4.7 grams and they come with a soft silicone tip for a better seal. Both earbuds bring a 31 mAh battery that can last up to 4 hours of ANC playtime or 6 hours without ANC. However, the charging case gives you an extra 24 hours with ANC on or 34 hours if you decide to switch it off, a 10 minute charge will give you one hour of extra play time. They offer Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, different levels of ANC and Google Fast Pair Support. They are priced at either 99 Dollars, Euros or Pounds and are currently available for pre-orders at Nothing’s Website. I mean they look pretty cool and have a very competitive price tag, let’s see how good they sound..

And speaking of Carl Pei, how about if we talk about his previous company. OnePlus at this point is usually gearing up for whatever T series we usually get, right? Well, on a new tweet from Max Jambor, in his typical fashion he simply states “No 9T“. And, this doesn’t really come as a surprise as last month, a leak on Weibo claimed that OnePlus would scrap the 9T Pro, like they did last year where we only got the regular 8T and no upgrade for the Pro. Now, if you’re a fan of the T variants and are wondering why the company would skip it this year, even though we don’t have any official information, it kinda makes some sense. For starters, we’re still going through a global chip shortage which has affected almost every company’s release dates. On top of that, OnePlus recently announced that they would be further integrating their brand within OPPO so that could be another reason. And to top it off, apparently OnePlus found some great success with the 9 Series as they were the fastest growing OEM in the US for the first half of the year with a crazy 428% Year over Year growth, with the closest company being Motorola with 83%. So poor sales are definitely not one of those reasons, but we’ll keep an eye out on any updates since we still have time for Q4.

Now, how about if we switch to the product I really want Apple to release – that new iPad mini. Rumors have been ramping up over the past week or so and now we get some sort of confirmation for previous report. See, a Ming Chi Kuo report from back in May mentioned an 8.5 to 9-inch iPad mini and now, a new tweet from Ross Young mentions that the iPad mini will bring an 8.3-inch display. He explains in another tweet that it’s growing from 7.9-inches due to the slimmer bezels and the removal of the home button. There was a couple of mixed reports saying that the home button was staying but, now multiple trusted sources agree that Apple is going for more of an iPad Air-esque approach with the boxy design, slim bezels and Touch ID in the power button. Other leaks mention that this iPad mini would be powered by the A14 or even the A15 chip, it’ll now bring a USB-C port instead of a lightning port and a smart connector. It might also bring a mini-LED display but with recent shortages we doubt that it’ll make the cut and Ross Young didn’t provide any details on that front. Apparently we can expect it to launch some time in Q4 or with the iPhones in the September Event, let’s see what happens.

Story of the day:

And finally, for the hottest news today, let’s talk about Samsung once again as things are getting very interesting ahead of their event. On a new blog post, the company’s head of mobile addressed a bunch of things we’ve been questioning this year and even set some expectations for what we can expect on August 11th. On the statement he pretty much confirms a lot of the rumors. It starts with him saying that they are out to set new heights and open up a new world of exciting experiences for people.. He says he hopes we join him to debut their next Galaxy Z Family which brings some foldable surprises, including the first ever S-Pen designed specifically for foldables. He then went on to confirm that there is no Galaxy Note this year, as they will broaden beloved Note features to more Galaxy Devices, and in the meantime we should set our calendars to see what the future holds. Yesterday we saw some renders for that S Pen as well as the case that’ll be used to hold it on the Z Fold, and if you think of it, the idea of not being limited to get note features on just one device or a batch makes sense. You should be able to pick the form factor you want, and get the full experience regardless. They also leave some pretty high expectations which are also backed up by that IPX8 certification leak we got from Evan Blass yesterday, which finally allows for us to use foldables more freely as a tool.

